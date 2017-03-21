 
Industry News





Lee Canyon Closes for Winter Season With Annual Pond Skim Competition Sunday, April 2, 2017

Skiers and boarders can save on 2017/18 season passes during Lee Canyon's annual Pre-Season Pass Sale now through Memorial Day
 
 
LAS VEGAS - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Lee Canyon closes for the 2016/17-winter season on Sunday, April 2, 2017. Closing day festivities include giveaways, live music by Tommy Rocker, and the annual pond skim competition that's open to skiers and boarders of all ages. Entrants in the pond skim contest are judged on costumes, splash, and crowd reaction. Winners will be awarded prizes during a ceremony on the patio at 3 p.m. Lifts are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Building on the success of its Feel Good Friday campaign benefiting the High Fives Foundation (http://www.highfivesfoundation.org), Lee Canyon's daily lift tickets are $25, Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2. Lee Canyon will make a $5 donation per lift ticket sold to the nonprofit that offers financial assistance to injured mountain sport athletes. Lift tickets can be purchased online or at the base lodge.

"Lee Canyon had a great winter season, and we'll be celebrating with snowgoers all weekend long to give old man winter a proper send-off," said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon's marketing director. "Closing is always bittersweet, but we look forward to an epic summer season."

The resort is currently hosting a sale on their 2017/18 season passes. Skiers and snowboarders can take advantage of the best prices on passes during the spring sale that goes on from now through Memorial Day. Adult All Access, Battle Born, and Weekday Warrior season passes are $399, $249, and $199 respectively. Additional information on Lee Canyon's various season pass options can be found online (http://www.leecanyonlv.com/site/ski-snowboard/season-passes).

Weather permitting Lee Canyon will open for its summer season on May 26, 2017. For more information, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.

About Lee Canyon

Lee Canyon is located approximately one hour from downtown Las Vegas in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Established in 1963, Lee Canyon offers guests 195 acres of terrain, 24 trails accessed via three chairlifts, 250 acres of hike-to terrain, and a lift-served tubing hill. Averaging more than 160 inches of snowfall annually, Lee Canyon offers ski and snowboard coaching, terrain parks, and lodge amenities such as dining and retail, as well as a host of summer activities. For more information, please visit www.leecanyonlv.com and follow Lee Canyon on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Lee Canyon is part of the POWDR Adventure Lifestyle Co. portfolio.

Contact
Leslie Salguero
***@forteprlv.com
End
Source:
Email:***@forteprlv.com Email Verified
Tags:Vegas, Ski, Pond Skim
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Click to Share