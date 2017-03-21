News By Tag
TQ Systems Debuts RoboDrive Advanced Robotic Solutions at Automate 2017
RoboDrive motors were designed by researchers at the Institute of Robotics and Mechatronics of the German Aerospace Center (DLR) for the International Space Station. TQ RoboDrive is ideally suited for robotics because the motors are extremely compact, are half the weight and half the power losses at the same torque as other commercially available motors, and feature strong dynamics and precision.
RoboDrive technology provides the highest power density at maximum torque range and overload capability in a compact design. These exceptional performance characteristics make RoboDrive the ideal choice for medical, robotic and aerospace applications.
The variable concept offers solutions for a variety of demanding drive applications. Alternative voltage levels, increased speeds and customized torque adaptations are also available on special order. The optional hollow shaft motors allow designers to run fluids, cables or lasers through the center of the motor, providing maximum functionality with minimal footprint.
RoboDrives are available in sizes with different stator lengths, and outer diameters from 25mm to
115mm and a wide torque range from .024 to 11.2 Nm.
Customers can purchase RoboDrive motors as separate components such as rotors and stators, or complete turn-key solutions, including servo kits, sensors, inverters, safety brakes and customized drive solutions.
TQ systems is represented in North America by its partner, Convergence Promotions, and its sales and technical support network coast-to-coast.
About RoboDrive:
TQ-Systems develops and produces electric drive systems based on RoboDrive technology and offers them as part of its TQ solution toolkit. The compact RoboDrive motors are ideal for applications that require high power density paired with extreme precision and dynamics. Among other applications, they are used in robots, stabilized camera platforms, electric brake systems, and steer-by-wire systems, and as a replacement for hydraulics in tool clamps. http://www.robodrive.com/
About the TQ Group:
As an electronics service provider (E²MS supplier and CEM), TQ offers the complete range of services from development through production and service right up to product life cycle management. The services cover assemblies, equipment and systems, including hardware, software and mechanics. Customers can obtain all services from TQ on a modular basis as individual services and also as a complete package according to their individual requirements. Standard products such as finished microcontroller modules (mini-modules)
Through the combination of electronics services and finished system components, TQ offers customer-specific products as ODM products, and thereby, addresses customers who would like to receive finished products, and at the same time, benefit from the advantages of a customer-specific solution. ODM products are provided on time and economically using a comprehensive solution kit. The kit includes finished electronic, mechanical and software components, including certification and licenses.
The TQ Group employs more than 1,400 colleagues at its sites in Seefeld, Weßling, Murnau, Peißenberg, Peiting, Durach/Allgä
Further information on TQ can be found at www.tq-group.com/
About Convergence Promotions LLC:
For over 30 years, Convergence has been a leader in the electronics market. Its media channels, Embedded Developer, (A joint Venture with Arrow Electronics)
The TQ systems RoboDrive Director in North America is Michael ImObersteg.
(925) 640-7042, (michael@convergencepromotions.com)
Angie Hatfield, Media Contact
Hughes Communications, Inc.
425-941-2895
angie@hughescom.net
