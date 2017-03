Joe Mac's American Garage to Release Scream as First Single from Upcoming Debut Album

Legendary producer songwriter and musician Joe Macre to release Scream as lead single

-- Joe Mac's American Garage is the latest creation by legendary producer songwriter and musician Joe Macre. Joe is best known as bassist for the progressive rock band Crack The Sky Joe has also worked with The B. E. Taylor Group, Wild Cherry, King Friday, Jim Croce, David Sanborn, among others.Joe Mac's American Garage debut album to be released in 2017 with a cast of up and coming musicians and superstars including Joe Macre, Madukwu Chinwah, Steve Major Victor Tasson, David Kowalski, John Palumbo, Phil Naro, Vinni de Paul, Robert Schindler, Scott Osterloh, Pete Hewellett, Cory Holland, Andy Timmons, Trai'D & Tom Braxton.The first single to be released is Scream originally recorded and released in 1995 by Pop Icon Michael Jackson. The new version by Joe Mac's American Garage features multiple vocalist including Kaitlyn Pare, Phil Naro & Trai'D and backed up by on hell of a band.Joe Macre: Bass, Percussion, Guitars & PianoKaitlyn Pare: Lead VocalsPhil Naro: Lead VocalsPete Hewlett & Joe Macre: Additional VocalsTrai'D: RapperNita Slater: Backing VocalsMadukwu Chinwa: Keyboards & GrooveBob "Chic" DiCiccio: SaxesJeff Adams: Lead GuitarVictor Tassone: DrumsRob Schindler: PianoVinnie DePaul: OrganEngineered Mixed & Mastered by Joe Macre at Cuppa Joe Studios, Steubenville, Ohio2017 Cuppa Joe MusicJoe MacreEmail: cuppajoemusic@yahoo.comMelodic Revolution RecordsNick Katonainfo@melodicrevolutionrecords.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/ groups/1694569097465034/ Melodic Revolution RecordsWebsite: mrrmusic.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/MelodicRevolutionRecords