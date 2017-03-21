 
Industry News





Joe Mac's American Garage to Release Scream as First Single from Upcoming Debut Album

Legendary producer songwriter and musician Joe Macre to release Scream as lead single
 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Joe Mac's American Garage is the latest creation by legendary producer songwriter and musician Joe Macre. Joe is best known as bassist for the progressive rock band Crack The Sky Joe has also worked with The B. E. Taylor Group, Wild Cherry, King Friday, Jim Croce, David Sanborn, among others.

Joe Mac's American Garage debut album to be released in 2017 with a cast of up and coming musicians and superstars including Joe Macre, Madukwu Chinwah, Steve Major Victor Tasson, David Kowalski, John Palumbo, Phil Naro, Vinni de Paul, Robert Schindler, Scott Osterloh, Pete Hewellett, Cory Holland, Andy Timmons, Trai'D & Tom Braxton.

The first single to be released is Scream originally recorded and released in 1995 by Pop Icon Michael Jackson. The new version by Joe Mac's American Garage features multiple vocalist including Kaitlyn Pare, Phil Naro & Trai'D and backed up by on hell of a band.

SCREAM PERFORMED BY
Joe Macre: Bass, Percussion, Guitars & Piano
Kaitlyn Pare: Lead Vocals
Phil Naro: Lead Vocals
Pete Hewlett & Joe Macre: Additional Vocals
Trai'D: Rapper
Nita Slater: Backing Vocals
Madukwu Chinwa: Keyboards & Groove
Bob "Chic" DiCiccio: Saxes
Jeff Adams: Lead Guitar
Victor Tassone: Drums
Rob Schindler: Piano
Vinnie DePaul: Organ

Production info:
Engineered Mixed & Mastered by Joe Macre at Cuppa Joe Studios, Steubenville, Ohio
2017 Cuppa Joe Music

Media Contact
Joe Macre
Email: cuppajoemusic@yahoo.com

Melodic Revolution Records
Nick Katona
info@melodicrevolutionrecords.com

For More Information
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1694569097465034/

Melodic Revolution Records
Website: mrrmusic.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MelodicRevolutionRecords

Contact
Melodic Revolution Records
***@melodicrevolutionrecords.com
End
Source:
Email:***@melodicrevolutionrecords.com Email Verified
