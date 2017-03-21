News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Joe Mac's American Garage to Release Scream as First Single from Upcoming Debut Album
Legendary producer songwriter and musician Joe Macre to release Scream as lead single
Joe Mac's American Garage debut album to be released in 2017 with a cast of up and coming musicians and superstars including Joe Macre, Madukwu Chinwah, Steve Major Victor Tasson, David Kowalski, John Palumbo, Phil Naro, Vinni de Paul, Robert Schindler, Scott Osterloh, Pete Hewellett, Cory Holland, Andy Timmons, Trai'D & Tom Braxton.
The first single to be released is Scream originally recorded and released in 1995 by Pop Icon Michael Jackson. The new version by Joe Mac's American Garage features multiple vocalist including Kaitlyn Pare, Phil Naro & Trai'D and backed up by on hell of a band.
SCREAM PERFORMED BY
Joe Macre: Bass, Percussion, Guitars & Piano
Kaitlyn Pare: Lead Vocals
Phil Naro: Lead Vocals
Pete Hewlett & Joe Macre: Additional Vocals
Trai'D: Rapper
Nita Slater: Backing Vocals
Madukwu Chinwa: Keyboards & Groove
Bob "Chic" DiCiccio: Saxes
Jeff Adams: Lead Guitar
Victor Tassone: Drums
Rob Schindler: Piano
Vinnie DePaul: Organ
Production info:
Engineered Mixed & Mastered by Joe Macre at Cuppa Joe Studios, Steubenville, Ohio
2017 Cuppa Joe Music
Media Contact
Joe Macre
Email: cuppajoemusic@
Melodic Revolution Records
Nick Katona
info@melodicrevolutionrecords.com
For More Information
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Melodic Revolution Records
Website: mrrmusic.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/
Contact
Melodic Revolution Records
***@melodicrevolutionrecords.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse