New Global Scouting Troop Asks: Are You a Unicorn?
Bay Area Mother-Daughter Team Launches Membership Drive for Unicorn Scouts
The Unicorn Scouts encourages people to "let their unihorn shine" and get in the habit of joy by "practicing"
About 3 years ago, Elliotte Bowerman (35) and her daughter Liliana (7) started using whimsy as a way to relax and reconnect after a busy day. The Unicorn Scouts evolved from family recreation into a theme camp/installation at events, interactive whimsyshop classes, an international sticker project - and now a global troop getting whimsy in the mail.
How We Whimsy:
Unicorn Scouts members receive a Full Rainbow kit ($50 + s/h) that includes a horn, cape, 7 Unicorn Missions and a badge for completing them. Unicorn Scouts customize the color and size (kid/adult) of their cape, as well as the color of their horn. The rainbow of Unicorn Mission envelopes can be opened at any time, but each whimsical assignment must be completed immediately after being opened (all supplies needed are included in the envelope). When all missions have been completed (we follow the honor system), the Unicorn Scout can put their 1st month badge on their cape.
Support the Kickstarter:
Members can subscribe to get a new rainbow of Unicorn Missions with a new badge ($20/month per Unicorn Scout). There is no ongoing commitment, except to your own joy. Members also receive a weekly email prompt, can join a private Facebook Group, and have the option of a recurring monthly subscription to get more Unicorn Missions and badges.
Multiple kits are available, as well as a Unicorn Troop level that enables a whimsy leader to build a group of 4+ Unicorn Scouts and spread more silliness. For membership info, visit the Join page.
Visit the Unicorn Scouts website: http://www.unicornscouts.com
Quotes:
"We're serious about being silly! Everyone has an inner child that needs to come out and play," says Elliotte, Co-Founder and Chief Whimsy Unicorn. "No matter how old you are, what your gender is, who you love, how you look, where you live or what you believe… You Are a Unicorn!"
"Being a Unicorn Scout is SO much fun!" says Liliana, Co-Founder and Play President Unicorn. "We wear horns and capes and complete Unicorn Missions. One of my favorites is to make a crazy concoction."
"The happiest people I know, the ones who are most able to engage their lives meaningfully, are the people who are also the most playful – who take time to be frivolous. Because what is frivolity but openness to joy and new ideas? But like any skill, it has to be practiced: you use it or lose it," says Benjamin Wachs, author. "I think a hyper-scheduled, data-driven, over worked, stress inducing world desperately needs a whimsy movement. The Unicorn Scouts was born in play, and is so crazy it works."
The Power of Play – Research:
Research has shown that whimsy (play that is cheerful, frisky, frolicsome, good-natured, joyous, merry, rollicking, spirited, sprightly [and/or] vivacious) has health benefits for people of all ages. It stimulates brain development in children. It keeps adult minds sharper. It improves overall wellbeing. It boosts creativity and problem-solving skills. It can strengthen relationships amongst family members, friends and romantic partners. It can improve work performance for individuals, and corporate cultures with playful environments can improve employee satisfaction, creative results and retention.
A Boston Globe summary of recent adult play research, by Leon Neyfakh, concludes with: "…we need to allow ourselves to indulge in the pleasures of pointless or sheerly enjoyable activity, whether that means board games, dancing, pulling pranks, or making other people laugh. Growing up, in other words, doesn't have to mean cutting fun and lightheartedness out of our lives. On the contrary, it may mean realizing that engaging in such childishness is an excellent use of our time."
Media Kit available on website.
UNICORN SCOUTS FAST FACTS:
What: a global whimsy troop for all ages + all spectrums of unicorns
News: Launching with 200 member, $10,000 Kickstarter campaign
Services:
Whimsy in the Mail subscription
Unicorn Mission Station
Whimsyshops + other Unicorn education events
Co-Founders:
Elliotte Bowerman, 35 - mother
Liliana Bowerman, 7 - daughter
Headquarters:
Whimsy in the Mail Membership Costs:
Full Rainbow kit = $50+ s/h
Whimsy subscription per member = $20/month or $200/year
Unicorn Scouts Troop = $50 annual dues
Products:
Full Rainbow Member Kit - $50
Unihorn - $10
Poster - $10
Project #Unihorn Sticker Sheets – 2 for $5
Upcoming Events to Meet the Unicorn Scouts:
Lucidity Festival, Santa Barbara April 7-9
Unicorn Charge, Bay Area April 23
Bay Area Maker Faire, San Mateo May 18-21
