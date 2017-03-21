News By Tag
Women's Health Activist Movement Global Announces Big Idea Challenge with $10,000 Prize to Improve
The 2017 "Big Idea" Challenge will award a $10,000 prize and the guidance of WHAMGlobal network members to a non-profit organization that identifies a strategy for improving women's health and health equity in western Pennsylvania.
WHAMGlobal is looking for one-minute video submissions that outline a pressing women's health issue in western Pennsylvania, as well as a solution for solving that problem. The categories for video submissions include:
• Mental Health or Substance Misuse
• Patient & Consumer Activation (safety, quality, access, equity)
• Social & Environmental Determinants of Health
• Violence
• Women's Health Issues
To learn more about the video submission criteria and contest timeline, please visit the WHAMGlobal website (https://www.whamglobal.org/
A group of independent judges will select the top video submissions, and finalists will pitch their idea for improving women's health and healthy equity in Western PA during an event at the August Wilson Center on June 26, 2017.
To learn more about WHAMGlobal, visit www.whamglobal.org (http://www.whamglobal.org/)
Available for Interviews:
Karen Wolk Feinstein, PhD, WHAMGlobal Co-Founder; President and CEO, Pittsburgh Regional Health Initiative and Jewish Healthcare Foundation
About the Women's Health Activist Movement Global
Established in 2016, the Women's Health Activist Movement Global (WHAMGlobal)
