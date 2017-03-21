 
Industry News





Women's Health Activist Movement Global Announces Big Idea Challenge with $10,000 Prize to Improve

The 2017 "Big Idea" Challenge will award a $10,000 prize and the guidance of WHAMGlobal network members to a non-profit organization that identifies a strategy for improving women's health and health equity in western Pennsylvania.
 
 
PITTSBURGH - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The Pittsburgh chapter of the Women's Health Activist Movement Global (WHAMGlobal (https://www.whamglobal.org/)) has issued a request for video applications for its 2017 "Big Idea" Challenge, which will award a $10,000 prize and the guidance of WHAMGlobal network members to a non-profit organization that identifies a strategy for improving women's health and health equity in western Pennsylvania. The deadline for video submissions is April 30, 2017.

WHAMGlobal is looking for one-minute video submissions that outline a pressing women's health issue in western Pennsylvania, as well as a solution for solving that problem. The categories for video submissions include:

•          Mental Health or Substance Misuse

•          Patient & Consumer Activation (safety, quality, access, equity)

•          Social & Environmental Determinants of Health

•          Violence

•          Women's Health Issues

To learn more about the video submission criteria and contest timeline, please visit the WHAMGlobal website (https://www.whamglobal.org/bigideachallenge) (www.whamglobal.org/bigideachallenge). To submit a video for the contest, please fill out this short online form (https://www.whamglobal.org/big-idea-form/view/form) (www.whamglobal.org/big-idea-form/view/form). Organizations can submit multiple videos for consideration.

A group of independent judges will select the top video submissions, and finalists will pitch their idea for improving women's health and healthy equity in Western PA during an event at the August Wilson Center on June 26, 2017.

To learn more about WHAMGlobal, visit www.whamglobal.org (http://www.whamglobal.org/).

Available for Interviews:

Karen Wolk Feinstein, PhD, WHAMGlobal Co-Founder; President and CEO, Pittsburgh Regional Health Initiative and Jewish Healthcare Foundation

About the Women's Health Activist Movement Global

Established in 2016, the Women's Health Activist Movement Global (WHAMGlobal) is a "network of networks" designed to empower and cultivate female leaders who advance health care systems that are transparent, respectful, accountable, and equitable. WHAMGlobal advances this mission through an online community (whamglobal.org), boots-on-the ground chapters in cities across the U.S. that feature in-person events, and the establishment of champions programs that empower communities to unify behind addressing a specific health issue. WHAMGlobal was co-founded by Karen Wolk Feinstein, president and CEO of the Jewish Healthcare Foundation and the Pittsburgh Regional Health Initiative, and Joanne Conroy, MD, CEO of the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center. WHAMGlobal is supported by the Jewish Healthcare Foundation and the Heinz Family Foundation.

Connect with WHAMGlobal Online

Twitter: @WHAMGlobal (https://twitter.com/WHAMGlobal)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/WHAMGlobal/

YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDH2324dVxZc8myO7_MOijQ)

