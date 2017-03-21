News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Fiduciary Rule Backed By Oasis Financial Solutions Inc, Granger, South Bend, Elkhart, Mishawaka
Introducing Oasis Financial Solutions Inc.; owned and operated by Dan Osberger RIA, CPA, and MBA. He has been quoted saying: "We have always put or clients' interests first and always will." Oasis Financial Solutions Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisory firm that operates on a fee base. They have been in business for more than 10 years, and have always done what is in the interest of the client, both in retirement accounts and in discretionary accounts. Mr. Osberger states "We seek to keep fees low, and we do not gain a commission when we suggest a trade- in any type of account." Oasis Financial Solutions, Inc. is located at 17903 S.R. 23 in South Bend, Indiana 46635. Feel free to give them a call with any questions regarding your Retirement and Investment accounts.
For more information you can visit: http://www.oasisfinancialsolutions.com/
Contact
Dan Osberger
(574) 246-1165
***@oasiscpa.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse