Glorious Apex Arena Opens Soon Alongside A New Hero!
Lorn and the legends of his incredible hunting skills grow more impressive with each story told. Whomever meets him in battle, no matter if they are the strongest warrior alive, will quiver in fear in his shadow. Let's watch his brutal claws tear his enemies apart in Apex Arena!
The glorious Apex Arena will open on March 27th! All players can select a battleground according to their levels, with three to choose from: Lvl 70+, Lvl 50-69 and Lvl 1-49. Everyone will face the fierce fights along the road to the top 64. But remember to catch the 'spy' when they show up as your opponent, and then report to get the rewards. If you are the one battling everyone else out, bravo! There might be a new statue of you standing in the city for others to admire!
What are you waiting for? Glory is within your grasp! For event details, please like the Final Clash Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/
