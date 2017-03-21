Personalized Oncology Care of Monterey Bay Hosts Free Personalized Cancer Care Series

End

-- Learn about Personalized Cancer Care in an informal, comfortable environment in these series of 90-minute classes. Personalized cancer treatment is a delivery of the right treatment based on the characteristics of the tumor genetics as well as on individual genetics of each patient. Personalized oncology is an evolving field and is the dream of every oncologist and should be the legitimate expectation of every cancer patient. These classes are complimentary, but space is limited to 10 people. Classes will be held throughout the month of May in honor of Women's Health Month. Enjoy a glass of wine and nibbles. Dr. Arina Ganeles of Personalized Oncology Care of Monterey Bay will discuss finding the best course of diagnosis and treatment for each person's unique cancer through all available genomic testing, which helps to improve the outcome of the treatment as well as prevent or minimize side effects.Dr. Ganeles will also discuss:•Cancer Risk Assessment/Prevention Clinic•Prognostic Markers•Markers predictive of drugs sensitivity/resistance•Markers predictive of adverse events•Modern technologies such as Whole Genome SequencingSign up today for these classes:•May 11th•May 18th•May 25th•June 1stAll classes are 5:30-7:00 p.m. and will be held at Dr. Ganeles' offices at 700 Cass Street, Suite 128, in Monterey.SPACE IS LIMITED. Reservations are mandatory. Call 831.920.3222. Email Frontdesk.drganeles@gmail.com