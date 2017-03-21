 
Pulse of the City News Awards 2017 Customer Satisfaction Winners

Pulse of the City News' most recent customer satisfaction award winners are all repeat honorees.
 
 
LAPEER, Mich. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The most recentPulse of the City News honorees for outstanding customer satisfaction include consecutive-year Pulse Award winners, all of whom have received the highest possible rating of 5 stars.

In affiliation with The Stirling Center for Excellence, Pulse of the City researches building and construction companies to identify those companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience. Pulse's research team accepts public and industry nominations and also scours multiple sources, including online customer reviews, blogs, websites, awards and more to put together a balanced and objective rating for each company. The Customer Satisfaction Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.

Bartelt Enterprises, Inc. of Albany, Wisc., (www.barteltpaving.com) has received its fourth consecutive Pulse Award, achieving the highest possible rating of 5 stars each year. The family-owned business has been providing asphalt paving and maintenance services for more than two decades. Serving residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural and municipal clients, Bartelt Enterprises stands behind its work with an industry-leading warranty on materials and workmanship. Visit the company's Award Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/34t2x2....

Thee Best Built, Inc. of Fort Wayne, Ind., (www.theebestbuiltinc.net) is a four-time Pulse Award winner. The general contractor performs new construction and renovations of kitchens and bathrooms. Additionally, the company offers window and siding installation, drywall and painting, deck building and design, roofing, and concrete stamping. From repair work to new construction, Thee Best Built strives to provide top-notch customer care and quality production that is built to last for years to come. Visit the company's Award Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/b4t22374x2/Thee-Best-Built-Inc/Fort-Wayne/IN.

Rocklin Heating & Air of Rocklin, Calif., (www.rocklinair.com) is a three-time Pulse Award winner. Rocklin is a full-service residential and commercial heating and air conditioning company offering installation of new systems as well as repair and preventative maintenance of existing systems. The company is dedicated to value, integrity and honest repair. For more information, visit the company's Award Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/34x2z25403/rocklin-heating-and-air/Rocklin/CA.

One Stop Home Improvement Shop in Lynchburg, Va., (www.kguardgutters.com) is a back-to-back Pulse Award winner. One Stop Home Improvement is a full-service exterior home improvement company with nearly three decades of experience. The company is committed to providing the best customer service and quality products with the highest level of craftsmanship, including the K Guard Leaf Free Gutter System, vinyl siding, windows, roofing and more. Visit the company's Award Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/84u21344y2/One-Stop-Home-Improvement-Shop/Lynchburg/VA.

What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. By determining an annual rating for companies, there is a stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week, and also avoids succumbing to unfounded negative commentary that may be featured prominently in other rating systems.

Frank Andrews, Founder of The Stirling Center, says, "We are especially happy to find those elite companies that repeatedly maintain top-flight customer satisfaction scores in our research and review systems. They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!"

If you are hiring for a project and wish to verify whether the candidates earned the Pulse Award, search for that information at www.pulseofthecitynews.com/search.php.

About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center

The leaders behind Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center have a lifetime of experience in the real estate, building and construction fields in news and publishing. Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the "customer experience" perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service, and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.

The Stirling Center provides "customer-first" learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.

Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to www.pulseofthecitynews.com.

