Mark Spain Real Estate Honored as One of Atlanta's Top Workplaces in 2017

Mark Spain Real Estate has been honored as one of Atlanta's Top Workplaces in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's (AJC) 6th annual ranking of 150 small, midsize and large companies.
 
 
Mark Spain Real Estate named a 2017 Top Workplace in Atlanta
Mark Spain Real Estate named a 2017 Top Workplace in Atlanta
 
ATLANTA - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- According to the AJC, the award is based upon employee feedback, recognizing those employers who have invested as much in their employees' well-being as they have in tangible company perks, thereby earning the loyalty and respect of their employees in the process.

"Our team members represent us out in the communities and in client's homes across metro Atlanta and Athens, so of course we want them to be happy, well-trained, knowledgeable and provide remarkable customer service," explained Chairman and CEO Mark Spain. "The only way they can do that is if they love what they do, where they work and are given all the necessary tools, education and information in a timely manner to be the best real estate agents they can possibly be."

Spain further explained how the company's sales structure differs from some traditional real estate firms. At Mark Spain Real Estate, everyone works together to succeed instead of competing against each other, such as in a traditional real estate brokerage model. The result is a more caring and close-knit team culture.

In slightly over a year, the firm has expanded to 125 team members, opened a second office in Athens, Ga., will open another location south of Atlanta in Stockbridge in the next couple weeks. Two additional offices—one west of and the other east of Atlanta—are scheduled to open before year-end.

The 2017 AJC Top Places to Work (http://www.ajc.com/top-workplaces/) award joins a growing list of accolades for Mark Spain Real Estate, including an Atlanta Business Chronicle (ABC) Pacesetter Award and a City of Alpharetta Business of Excellence Award. In addition, the Atlanta real estate firm was named to the Inc. 5000 last fall in its first full year in business. The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Mark Spain is also the only metro Atlanta real estate agent to be endorsed by Barbara Corcoran, the real estate mogul frequently seen on ABC's Shark Tank.

Mark Spain Real Estate's main office is located at 12600 Deerfield Parkway, Suite 450, in Alpharetta. To learn more about the company or the active Atlanta and Athens real estate markets, call 770-886-9000 or visit www.markspain.com. The Mark Spain Real Estate app is also available as a free download at app.markspain.com.

About Mark Spain Real Estate (MSRE)

MSRE is a leading, Georgia based, independent real estate firm. Prior to forming the company in January 2016, Mark Spain and his team were annually the No. 1 large team for sales production with the Atlanta Realtors Association for more than 10 consecutive years and annually appeared in the top 25 of the REAL Trends/Wall Street Journal list of America's top 1,000 agents and teams. In 2016, MSRE achieved 1,842 home sales for total gross sales of $443 million. This was over 600 homes more than the team's total closings in 2015. Gross sales also sharply increased by $160 million, year-over-year. In 2016, Mark Spain surpassed $3 billion in collective gross sales for his career while heading his namesake brokerage. In addition, his firm became the No. 1 most reviewed on Zillow in the entire United States.

Contact
TC McClenning, @RealtorPRt
Top Cat Creative Services
404-819-0643
***@topcatcreative.com
Source:Mark Spain Real Estate
Email:***@topcatcreative.com Email Verified
