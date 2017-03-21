 
News By Tag
* Funk
* Music
* Funknstuff.net
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Charlotte
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221

'TRUTH IN RHYTHM' Show Launches With Isley Brothers Great

New in-depth music interview show hits YouTube and Funknstuff.net featuring Chris Jasper in exclusive and revealing three-part series.
 
 
Rhythm Screen Capture
Rhythm Screen Capture
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Funk
* Music
* Funknstuff.net

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Charlotte - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Projects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- A hot new talk show has launched to take serious music enthusiasts to the corners of creative minds. Brought to you by Funknstuff.net and hosted by Scott Goldfine — musicologist and author of "Everything Is on the One: The First Guide of Funk" ― "TRUTH IN RHYTHM" is the interview show that gets DEEP into the pocket with contemporary music's foremost masters of the groove.

To mark its debut, the program has made available a three-part special featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Fame keyboardist, singer and composer Chris Jasper, best known for his work with the legendary Isley Brothers. Jasper is credited as being the key architect, instrumentalist, songwriter, producer and arranger during the band's glorious 1973-1983 "3 + 3" era.

The Jasper "TRUTH IN RHYTHM" episodes include: Isley Brothers' approach to studio sessions; dynamics and personalities within the band; how tracks were composed and constructed; how Ernie Isley's guitar parts came together; Chris Jasper's unique sound and approach to keyboard playing; live shows and tales from the road; favorite tracks and stories behind them; other bands and music heroes; dealing with radio crossover barriers; what it takes to play funk and why it has become more scarce; what was behind the Isley Brothers' break-up; Isley-Jasper-Isley and solo work; what the future holds; and much more.

Goldfine, a longtime funkateer and entertainment journalist and critic, spent more than a decade as an L.A.-based disc jockey and created/produced/hosted the album reviews TV show "Platter Chatter" (http://funknstuff.net/platterchatter/) (episodes now online). "TRUTH IN RHYTHM" once again gets him in front of the camera by focusing on musicians and music industry figures associated with important funk and groove-heavy acts. The mission is to share thoughts and experiences related to guest's musical backgrounds, creative processes, songs, records, concerts, bandmates, the business and of course the funk.

Episodes are available exclusively at Funknstuff.net and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIbhLDNQkNSBuVpKeg3ZQCg). Musicians and others allied to the field are encouraged to contact Goldfine to be featured on the program at funknstuff.net@gmail.com.

Media Contact
Funknstuff.net / Scott Goldfine
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Funknstuff.net
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Funk, Music, Funknstuff.net
Industry:Music
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share