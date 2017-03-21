News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
'TRUTH IN RHYTHM' Show Launches With Isley Brothers Great
New in-depth music interview show hits YouTube and Funknstuff.net featuring Chris Jasper in exclusive and revealing three-part series.
To mark its debut, the program has made available a three-part special featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Fame keyboardist, singer and composer Chris Jasper, best known for his work with the legendary Isley Brothers. Jasper is credited as being the key architect, instrumentalist, songwriter, producer and arranger during the band's glorious 1973-1983 "3 + 3" era.
The Jasper "TRUTH IN RHYTHM" episodes include: Isley Brothers' approach to studio sessions; dynamics and personalities within the band; how tracks were composed and constructed;
Goldfine, a longtime funkateer and entertainment journalist and critic, spent more than a decade as an L.A.-based disc jockey and created/produced/
Episodes are available exclusively at Funknstuff.net and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/
Media Contact
Funknstuff.net / Scott Goldfine
***@gmail.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse