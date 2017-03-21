 
MICPA Offers Free Financial Scrapbooking Session at Plymouth District Library

 
 
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- If your family needed to find your medical records, could they do so in an emergency? How about your financial records? If not, let members of the Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants show you how to skip that stress by creating a financial scrapbook.

MICPA is offering a series of statewide presentations on financial scrapbooking during April, including one at Plymouth District Library, 223 S. Main St., Plymouth on April 28 at 10 a.m. with Wayne B. Titus III, CPA of AMDG Financial.

A financial scrapbook provides a single location for all-important records, such as insurance policies, retirement accounts, investments and other financial documents. Done well, a financial scrapbook offers comprehensive insights into a person's financial situation and is a launching pad for future planning, emergency preparedness or end-of-life arrangements.

These classes leverage MICPA's financial expertise and are free to the public. They give attendees the tools to translate complex information into a concrete and concise snapshot of their financial affairs. It is important to have a clear understanding of personal finances, and financial scrapbooking is designed to address common issues, prepare for potential problems and identify resources.

"We want to encourage people to take time to understand their finances," said Titus, who is also chair of the MICPA financial literacy task force. "Creating a financial scrapbook means you'll have the tools to not only understand your finances but also shape your financial future. These documents will be invaluable in emergency situations as well, allowing your family to have access to all critical documents in one central spot."

About MICPA

  The Michigan Association of Certified Public Accounts is the leading statewide professional organization dedicated to promoting and enhancing the value of the CPA profession. Our more than 18,000 members work in business, education, government and public accounting. Established in 1901, MICPA members serve as trusted advisors for businesses and individuals while embracing the highest standards of professional and ethical performance. For more information, visit www.micpa.org.

Source:MICPA
Email:***@sabo-pr.com Email Verified
