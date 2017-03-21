News By Tag
New Scholarship for Students Pursuing Healthcare Professions
The application essay is meant to help students think about why they chose the healthcare profession, and ways they can further their profession after graduation. Without a purpose and a plan, too many healthcare professionals get in a rut an burn out.
"We created this scholarship because pursuing a job in the healthcare field is a noble endeavor and we want to help reduce the financial barriers it takes to get through those programs", said Andrew Randazzo, founder of Prime Medical Training. "We've tried to make a very broad application so that anyone including Paramedics, Nurses, Physicians, etcetera can apply".
· The Healthcare Excellence Scholarship is for any college student enrolled in a healthcare program.
· The application requires the student to write a 500 word essay.
· One applicant will be picked annually and awarded $500 to go toward their tuition.
About Your Company: Prime Medical Training is the leader in continuing medical education. We train individuals and organizations in CPR, ACLS, tactical medicine, wilderness medicine, and more. We strive to set the standard, instill a love for learning, and help people take pride in their profession. https://primemedicaltraining.com
