News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
LIBN Excellence in Communication Award Honors Black Public Relations Society NY President
"Awards such as Long Island Business News Excellence in Communication Awards take the time to highlight and spotlight the importance of the work we are doing at Black Public Relations Society-New York." Phil Andrews, President, BPRS-NY
"Awards such as Long Island Business News Excellence in Communication Awards take the time to highlight and spotlight the importance of the work we are doing at Black Public Relations Society-New York." Phil Andrews, President, BPRS-NY
About: Phil Andrews - Phil Andrews is the current President of the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. and the Immediate Past President of the 100 Black Men of Long Island, Inc. He is the Founder of P.A. Public Relations Co.; Phil serves as Public Relations Director. Prior to beginning his career in Public Relations, Phil was the Vice President of the Haircut Hut franchise. Phil has received many proclamations from notable political officials including former Nassau County Executive Thomas S. Gullotta, Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano and Assembly-woman Earlene Hooper Hill, 18th Assembly District of New York. In 2010, Phil was honored for 50 or So Around 50 by Long Island Business News.
In 2011, Phil was honored by the Korean American Association of Greater New York (KAAGNY) with the "Good Neighbor Award". Phil's work has been featured in multi-platform publications including Black Star News, The New York Beacon, Amsterdam News, Minority Business Review, The Network Journal and more. He's also featured in "15 Years of Minority Business Development"
About: Black Public Relations Society - New York - Founded in 1991, The Black Public Relations Society of New York, a 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit organization, is under new, mission-driven leadership. We are dedicated to achieving diversity and inclusion in public relations and related fields, promoting best practices and providing vital resources to our members.
For more information or to be placed on the email list of the Black Public Relations Society-New York for upcoming events you may log on to www.bprsnewyork.com. You may also contact us via website for membership inquiries.
Left to Right – Long Island Business News Publisher Scott Schoen and President, Black Public Relations Society - New York/Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce President Phil Andrews
Contact
PA Public Relations Company
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse