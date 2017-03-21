 
News By Tag
* Black Public, Relations NY
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Woodbury
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


LIBN Excellence in Communication Award Honors Black Public Relations Society NY President

"Awards such as Long Island Business News Excellence in Communication Awards take the time to highlight and spotlight the importance of the work we are doing at Black Public Relations Society-New York." Phil Andrews, President, BPRS-NY
 
 
l to r Scott Schoen and Phil Andrews
l to r Scott Schoen and Phil Andrews
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Black Public, Relations NY

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Woodbury - New York - US

WOODBURY, N.Y. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Woodbury, New York  – Long Island Business News (LIBN) Honored Black Public Relations Society-NY President Phil Andrews in three categories for Excellence in Communication Award at the Crest Hollow Country Club on March 22, 2017.  The three categories included nonprofit marketing and commination professional leader, community service and PR Campaign. Prior to earning these awards in 2016 he has received an excellence in communication award for his work at the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce in the category of In House Leadership Marketing Award.

"Awards such as Long Island Business News Excellence in Communication Awards take the time to highlight and spotlight the importance of the work we are doing at Black Public Relations Society-New York." Phil Andrews, President, BPRS-NY

About: Phil Andrews -    Phil Andrews is the current President of the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. and the Immediate Past President of the 100 Black Men of Long Island, Inc. He is the Founder of P.A. Public Relations Co.; Phil serves as Public Relations Director.  Prior to beginning his career in Public Relations, Phil was the Vice President of the Haircut Hut franchise. Phil has received many proclamations from notable political officials including former Nassau County Executive Thomas S. Gullotta, Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano and Assembly-woman Earlene Hooper Hill, 18th Assembly District of New York. In 2010, Phil was honored for 50 or So Around 50 by Long Island Business News.

In 2011, Phil was honored by the Korean American Association of Greater New York (KAAGNY) with the "Good Neighbor Award". Phil's work has been featured in multi-platform publications including Black Star News, The New York Beacon, Amsterdam News, Minority Business Review, The Network Journal and more. He's also featured in "15 Years of Minority Business Development" a book published by Mr. Robert Adams.  Phil is listed in Who's Who in Black America and the International Who's Who. Phil has served on several Board of Directors including the Roosevelt Chamber of Commerce, Roosevelt Kiwanis, Hempstead Chamber of Commerce, Bronx Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Chamber of Commerce, and Interfaith Nutrition Network.

About: Black Public Relations Society - New York - Founded in 1991, The Black Public Relations Society of New York, a 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit organization, is under new, mission-driven leadership. We are dedicated to achieving diversity and inclusion in public relations and related fields, promoting best practices and providing vital resources to our members.

For more information or to be placed on the email list of the Black Public Relations Society-New York for upcoming events you may log on to www.bprsnewyork.com.  You may also contact us via website for membership inquiries.

Left to Right –  Long Island Business News Publisher Scott Schoen and President, Black Public Relations Society - New York/Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce President Phil Andrews

Contact
PA Public Relations Company
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Black Public, Relations NY
Industry:Business
Location:Woodbury - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PA Public Relations Company News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share