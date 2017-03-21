 
Industry News





ProEx Physical Therapy announces Matthew Malinn as Staff Physical Therapist

 
 
ProEx Matthew Malinn
BOSTON - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine announces that Matthew Malinn of Boston has joined the firm as a staff Physical Therapist, working from the financial district location in Boston.

Malinn received a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Massachusetts – Amherst and his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Boston University.

Prior to joining ProEx, Malinn was a Carpenter Steward/Foreman with Local 40 Carpenters Union, where he remains as a member.

Originally from Norwood, Massachusetts, Malinn now lives in Boston where in his spare time he is a drummer in a rock band, enjoys carpentry/woodworking, hiking and running.

"Matt is a great addition to the ProEx team," said Jess Barsotti, Clinic Manager. "His dedication to the industry and winning way with clients meshes perfectly with our people focused organization."

About ProEx Physical Therapy

ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly and North Andover, and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com
Source:ProEx Physical Therapy
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:Physical Therapy, Athletic Training, Sports Medicine
Industry:Health
Location:Boston - Massachusetts - United States
