Fine Art Photographer, Howie Ronay of Pretty Ugly Gallery, selected by Sundance Cinemas via StudioVox
StudioVox is a Los Angeles-based online network for creative professionals and artists. StudioVox serves as the chosen submission and curation platform for artwork to be exhibited at Sundance Cinemas' fine art galleries.
The photographer's work was chosen from a group of local artists who submitted their work for consideration to Sundance via an exclusive partnership with StudioVox.
Ronay's exhibition entitled "There's Pretty in the Ugly" is inspired by his Gallery's name. It comes from a simple truth that Ronay finds every day in some of the most discarded items in our paths. In dumpsters, trash cans and traffic cones, for example, there is something to appreciate, something beautiful can be found.
"My hope is that when people view the work, they are surprised by the beauty that can be found in these items that we see, and ignore every day," says Ronay. "If we can all appreciate the beauty in say, a trash can, then maybe we can all find something to appreciate in any situation."
Ronay's process is very spontaneous;
Pretty Ugly Gallery just finished a members only event in Santa Monica, CA. It was a great evening where guests attempted to match framed Pretty Ugly Gallery images displayed on the walls with the original "ugly" source photos. The guests mingled and sampled local wines as they filled in their game cards. The winning team matched all ten images correctly. Pretty Ugly Gallery looks forward to hosting more match game events and exhibiting at more galleries in Southern California.
Ronay's exhibit can be seen at Sundance Cinemas, 8000 Sunset, 8000 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046 and runs through May.
You can see more of his work at - https://pixels.com/
StudioVox, a Los Angeles-based online network for creative professionals, serves as the chosen submission and curation platform for artwork to be exhibited at Sundance Cinemas' fine art galleries in West Hollywood, San Francisco, Seattle, Houston and Madison, Wis.
