 
News By Tag
* Howie Ronay
* Sundance
* StudioVox
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221

Fine Art Photographer, Howie Ronay of Pretty Ugly Gallery, selected by Sundance Cinemas via StudioVox

StudioVox is a Los Angeles-based online network for creative professionals and artists. StudioVox serves as the chosen submission and curation platform for artwork to be exhibited at Sundance Cinemas' fine art galleries.
 
 
Green Dumpster by artist Howie Ronay
Green Dumpster by artist Howie Ronay
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Howie Ronay
Sundance
StudioVox

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Events

LOS ANGELES - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Fine Art Photographer, Howie Ronay was selected by Sundance Cinemas Gallery of Robert Redford's Sundance Group for an exclusive exhibition at their Sundance Cinema Gallery in Los Angeles, CA.

The photographer's work was chosen from a group of local artists who submitted their work for consideration to Sundance via an exclusive partnership with StudioVox.

Ronay's exhibition entitled "There's Pretty in the Ugly" is inspired by his Gallery's name. It comes from a simple truth that Ronay finds every day in some of the most discarded items in our paths. In dumpsters, trash cans and traffic cones, for example, there is something to appreciate, something beautiful can be found.

"My hope is that when people view the work, they are surprised by the beauty that can be found in these items that we see, and ignore every day," says Ronay. "If we can all appreciate the beauty in say, a trash can, then maybe we can all find something to appreciate in any situation."

Ronay's process is very spontaneous; it's not something that is planned or scheduled. "Whenever I find myself walking down a street, the most unexpected objects will stop me. I take full advantage of the modern technology that's in all of our pockets.  I shoot all of the photos with my iPhone," says Ronay.  "I find the most interesting compositions of my subjects and I snap them on the street.  Later, I go through each photo that was taken and select the three most dynamic shots.  I then draw more contrast and saturation out of the subjects using filters. The images are taken at dynamic and surprising angles, using an iPhone and filtered in Instagram," explains Ronay. "It's a modern way of capturing our world but also another way of looking at the world. When you can make a garage ceiling visually enticing, you have to think there really is beauty everywhere. We have to find the beauty. We have to find the good."

Pretty Ugly Gallery just finished a members only event in Santa Monica, CA.  It was a great evening where guests attempted to match framed Pretty Ugly Gallery images displayed on the walls with the original "ugly" source photos. The guests mingled and sampled local wines as they filled in their game cards. The winning team matched all ten images correctly.  Pretty Ugly Gallery looks forward to hosting more match game events and exhibiting at more galleries in Southern California.

Ronay's exhibit can be seen at Sundance Cinemas, 8000 Sunset, 8000 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046 and runs through May.

You can see more of his work at  - https://pixels.com/profiles/prettyugly-gallery/shop

StudioVox, a Los Angeles-based online network for creative professionals, serves as the chosen submission and curation platform for artwork to be exhibited at Sundance Cinemas' fine art galleries in West Hollywood, San Francisco, Seattle, Houston and Madison, Wis.

Contact
Alexis Lundy, Communications Mrg.
***@studiovox.com
End
Source:
Email:***@studiovox.com Email Verified
Tags:Howie Ronay, Sundance, StudioVox
Industry:Arts
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
StudioVox PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share