Filmmakers Gather to Celebrate BFF Grants

-- East Bay filmmakers and supporters of independent filmmaking gathered at the Saul Zaentz Center on March 16 to celebrate the latest round of film grants handed out by the Berkeley FILM Foundation (BFF). These annual grants support a wide range of filmmakers and documentarians who live or work in Albany, Berkeley, El Cerrito, Emeryville, Oakland and Richmond.The Berkeley FILM Foundation (BFF), a 501(c)(3) grant and educational program for independent filmmakers, is the result of the unique public-private partnership of Wareham Development, the City of Berkeley, and the Saul Zaentz Company in 2009. These initial funders remain dedicated to the BFF mission to nurture, sustain and preserve the thriving local film community while attracting the next generation of filmmakers.Since 2009, the BFF has given out $1.1 million to local filmmakers for projects in the production, post production and distribution stages, including $90,000 to local student filmmakers. Many BFF grant winners have gone on to screen at U.S. and international film festivals, been recognized with prestigious awards, received television broadcasts and are making a difference around the world.The largest award granted by BFF is the $25,000 Saul Zaentz Award, given each year to honor the filmmaker's legacy. An award of $20,000 is given in honor of social justice advocate and BFF founding member, Al Bendich.In the photo: Rich Robbins of Wareham Development (left) presents former Mayor Tom Bates with commemoration. Wareham Development, the City of Berkeley and the Saul Zaentz Company founded the Berkeley FILM Foundation in 2009 and remain dedicated to its mission.— Photo credit: Sarah Gerber