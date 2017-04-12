News By Tag
Chicago Sales Leadership Community Meeting on May 19, 2017 to Address Customer Buying Behavior
Panel discussion to explore "How Sales Leaders Are Addressing Changing Customer Buying Behavior"
Panelists for the meeting will be Jonathan Leaf (Softchoice - VP Sales, Western US), Tom O'Connor (IRI - Senior Vice President), and John Thackston (SOAR Performance Group – Vice President, Client Engagements)
This meeting is open to practitioner sales leaders and invited guests. There is no cost to attend. Registration before the meeting is required to ensure that a seat is available to you. For more information and the links to register, go to http://soarperformancegroup.com/
About the Chicago Sales Leadership Community
The Chicago Sales Leadership Community was co-founded by DePaul University and SOAR Performance Group. The Chicago Sales Leadership Community is a cross industry organization of senior sales leaders focused on building a community within the Chicago market for advancing best practices in sales leadership. It also creates networking and mentoring opportunities for sales executives with DePaul University students participating in the DePaul University Sales Program.
About DePaul University and the Center for Sales Leadership
DePaul University, the largest Catholic university in the United States, offers academically excellent, flexible, practical programs of study in a student-focused learning environment. The Center for Sales Leadership is a program within the Driehaus College of Business. The Center for Sales Leadership's mission is to educate and mentor students to prepare them for careers post-graduation. The Center for Sales Leadership has one of the largest sales curriculums in the country.
About SOAR Performance Group
SOAR Performance Group is a client-focused sales consulting and training company that concentrates on sales performance improvement. We accelerate results for our clients through the development and execution of new sales and go to market strategies. Clients achieve success through a process of insights, diagnostics, consulting and training centered on a comprehensive understanding and connection to each client's business.
For more information about the Chicago Sales Leadership Community, go to http://soarperformancegroup.com/
For more information about DePaul University's Center for Sales Leadership, go to http://salesleadershipcenter.com/
For more information about SOAR Performance Group, go to http://SoarPerformanceGroup.com/
Contact
Matt Piekutowski, SOAR Performance Group
***@soarperformancegroup.com
