Baja California Sur - Sea of Cortez - Cabo San Lucas Vacant Land For Sale - Irvine HC Exclusive
The Irvine Holding Company has secured an exclusive listing agreement to market 2,268 acres of prime Baja California land that is ready for development with an initial asking price of $321,300,000 US Dollar
jacques Cousteau called the Waters off of Los Frailes the Aquarium of the Pacific. The Los Frailes property boast world class fishing with guests reeling in everything from Tuna, Mahi Mahi, Sea Bass and Marlin, plus world-class diving, snorkeling and wind-surfing. Los Frailes is a well-protected Bay and is the best swimming beach on the cape of Baja California. The land is next to the only living coral reef in Western North America and is home to over 800 species of Marine Life.
Greg Steinaker, President of Irvine Holding Company was quoted as saying "The are around Los Frailes is for the most part completely built out - from San Jose Del Cabo all the way down to the arches of Cabo San Lucas, it is extremely difficult to find any vacant land to build on, none even close to the size that we are currently marketing". He went on to add "The Los Frailes property is only 1 hour and 45 minutes away from Southern California's (LAX/John Wayne/San Diego) airports, making it an extremely attractive weekend escape. Los Cabos has also become an international destination of choice from across the globe.
To learn more about the los frailes property you can email; gregs@irvinehc.com or call 949-632-7006
