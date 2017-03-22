 
Industry News





Southern Ocean Chamber Women In Business Scheduled for April 25

Southern Ocean Chamber member Spice It Up to host next Women in Business Roundtable at Bay Village, Beach Haven shop
 
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce will present its next Women in Business Roundtable on Tuesday April 25 at member Spice It Up located at 830 N Bay Ave, Bay Village Beach Haven. The event will begin at 10am with the topic of the month being "Women and Finances" led by Nicole Dougherty of TD. Refreshments will be served.

Spice It Up, is owned and operated by Regina Lotito and her husband Dan. , They are a gourmet specailty store, selling kitchen ware, artisan sauces, rubs, all natural and gluten free options. They are expanding to offering customized paninis and other delicous food to go. The Women in Business Roundtable has been meeting monthly drawing women from different backgrounds and professions. It is the goal of the Southern Ocean County Chamber to provide women who are doing business in the community with supportive network of peers. There is no fee if you RSVP to the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce office.

Women in Business Roundtable is part of the Southern Ocean County Chamber Open for Business program. To find out more about the 103 year region chamber, please go to www.visitLBiregion.com , contact 609 494 7211 or stop into their staffed center at 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom NJ. Follow on Facebook and Instagram as Southern Ocean Chamber, or join the national conversation as LBI Region on twitter, Facebook, Insta, and pinterest. Listen to their weekly radio show the LBI Region Report on WBNJ 91.9FM. To learn more about this and other programs contact Kate Krier, Business Outreach Coordinator at kate@sochamber.com
Southern Ocean County Chamber
