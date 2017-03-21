News By Tag
International Trade Commission Issues Import Ban on Bedding Labeled with False Thread Counts
High thread counts are a sign of quality, comfort, and luxury in bed linens. The problem arises primarily in cotton/polyester blends, where manufacturers find it difficult to weave very fine polyester fibers. This problem was solved by AAVN with Alpha Cotton, a unique manufacturing process that it has patented under US Patent # 9,131,790 B2, which covers thread counts ranging from 190 to 1200. While many manufacturers produce their high thread count bedding under the license from AAVN, including some of the world's largest manufacturers like Alok Industries and Indocount. Nextt holds all of the licensing rights for Alpha Cotton. Other textile importers and manufacturers have chosen instead to falsely label lower thread count fabrics as much higher thread counts. This false labeling sometimes is by over 100%, misleading consumers into unknowingly buying inferior quality products at inflated prices, while also violating the patent.
"This is as much a victory for consumers as it is for AAVN and Alpha Cotton," said Paul Brinkman, Partner of Quinn Emanuel, LLP. "We look forward to Customs' broad enforcement of the ITC's order to clean up the textile industry so that consumers can have confidence in the integrity of the products they are buying." This ruling will affect fourth quarter business where this fabric is a part of major Black Friday promotions by major retailers. With the Customs and Border Protection enforcement with the assistance of AAVN, consumers will have a big win.
(Copy of Ruling and Related Letters Available from Mr. Brinkman.)
