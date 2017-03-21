 
brokerSpotlight™ hosts Citrix Sponsored Webinar on Broker Compliance

Citrix sponsors brokerSpotlight™ led webinar on key tools and steps for broker compliance
 
 
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- brokerSpotlight™ partners with Citrix to host "Navigating the Agency Compliance Minefield," a webinar spotlighting key tools and steps for broker compliance on March 30, 2017 at 2:00 PM EST. The webinar will feature two expert speakers in the field.

Jessica Waltman, from Elevate Benefits and Forward Health Consulting, will be presenting on the types of actions a brokerage firm must take to ensure their agency is compliant. John McHugh from Citrix will be speaking on technology that can be used to support the most important areas of compliance. David Churchill, Elevate Benefits Chief Revenue Officer, will moderate.

"Internal agency compliance is a nightmare most agents don't realize they are having," said Jessica Waltman, compliance advisor. "Not paying enough attention to mundane business and insurance compliance requirements creates significant financial and legal liability issues that could be easily avoided. This webinar will help brokers elevate their agencies by highlighting often overlooked legal obligations, outlining compliance best practices to model and showcasing products that can provide them with needed support."

brokerSpotlight™ members will receive 10 percent off Citrix related products.

For more information on this webinar, please visit www.elevatebenefits.com or contact David Churchill at 720-371-5715 or dchurchill@elevatebenefits.com

About brokerSpotlight™

brokerSpotlight™, created by elevateBenefits LLC (https://www.elevatebenefits.com/), was born from the belief that employee benefits are of profound importance to employers and employees. However, far too many employers are largely in the dark about what value their company and employees receive from their benefits.

brokerSpotlight™ is an online venue connecting employers and employee benefits brokers and consultants. From an employer perspective, the site offers simple tools to find brokers, compare options using RFP (request for proposal) tools and hire the right broker for their unique needs. From the broker perspective, brokerSpotlight™ is a place to share their value, get found, and grow their business. Brokers who have signed up for the service gain access to the Advisor Arsenal™ -- an innovative, time-saving marketplace where brokers can find products, services, and solutions to meet their clients' and business needs. To learn more about brokerSpotlight™ visit www.brokerspotlight.com.

Contact
David Churchill
***@elevatebenefits.com
Source:Elevate Benefits
Email:***@elevatebenefits.com Email Verified
