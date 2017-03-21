News By Tag
brokerSpotlight™ hosts Citrix Sponsored Webinar on Broker Compliance
Citrix sponsors brokerSpotlight™ led webinar on key tools and steps for broker compliance
Jessica Waltman, from Elevate Benefits and Forward Health Consulting, will be presenting on the types of actions a brokerage firm must take to ensure their agency is compliant. John McHugh from Citrix will be speaking on technology that can be used to support the most important areas of compliance. David Churchill, Elevate Benefits Chief Revenue Officer, will moderate.
"Internal agency compliance is a nightmare most agents don't realize they are having," said Jessica Waltman, compliance advisor. "Not paying enough attention to mundane business and insurance compliance requirements creates significant financial and legal liability issues that could be easily avoided. This webinar will help brokers elevate their agencies by highlighting often overlooked legal obligations, outlining compliance best practices to model and showcasing products that can provide them with needed support."
For more information on this webinar, please visit www.elevatebenefits.com or contact David Churchill at 720-371-5715 or dchurchill@elevatebenefits.com
