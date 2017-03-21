Patson launches a new business division 'Kiosk Master' here in UAE

Logo - Kiosk Master

Media Contact

Kiosk Master UAE

Media Department

+97145570401

***@patsonme.com Kiosk Master UAEMedia Department+97145570401

End

--Patson Middle East FZ LLC ("Patson"), a leading multi-disciplinary group of companies in the field of design, build and execution of Interiors, Exhibitions & Events is pleased to announce the launch of its new division,in UAE, which will further enhance the company's growing portfolio of interiors services.This unit is formed to provide a dedicated focus on the specific needs of smaller business operators, offering an integrated suite of design, build and install,RMU (Retail Merchandising Unit) services for business owners stepping into shopping malls or smaller retail outfits.Led by the experienced architect Ms. Amrutha Rao and production line senior executive Mr. Manoj Jhangir, 'Kiosk Master' will provide turnkey kiosk solutions and combine design & build with mall approval services to the current small business operators under one roof."Kiosk Master" will utilize the full extent of the existing state-of-art Patson Joinery to offer competitive pricing and creative new ways to provide kiosk fabrication and delivery services.Group finance director Ms. Ritu Patney commented, "What makes us so unique is the combination of full scale interiors solutions along with providing dedicated services for small business owners with design & build solutions under one roof"We are an Interiors, Exhibitions & Events production company, ​We're all about maximizing the potential of your brands​For over 15 years we've played a strong part working with our clients,consultants and agencies in exciting productions – on a broad range of interior projects, large-scale events, exhibition stands, world class experiential activation work to specially designed themed environments.​Contact us to know how we can add value to your projects.B- 37, Dubai Production CityDubai - UAET: 04 557 0401E: enquiry@patsonme.comwww.patsonme.com