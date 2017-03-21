News By Tag
BG&S LLP Strengthens Firm with Two New Senior Associates
"We're excited to have Cassandra and John join our team," said Vince Gerbino,a founding partner. "Their wide breadth of experience in insurance defense and commercial litigation in the courtroom as well as a proven commitment to their communities will serve as a valuable resource for our clients," he added.
Ms. Donovan, formerly a principal at H.P. Donovan Law Firm, brings more than 15 years of experience as a litigator, focusing on insurance defense, negligence/personal injury, asbestos litigation, appellate advocacy, surrogate court matters, toxic tort and general liability. She is fluent in French and has a working knowledge of Spanish. Prior to founding H.P. Donovan, Ms. Donovan was a senior associate at Marin Goodman, LLP, from 2002-2015 and an associate attorney at DeBellis & Whiten from 2000-2002. The Caribbean native, who immigrated to New York City at the age of 12 and began college at 16, received a Juris Doctor degree in 1999 from New York Law School and both a master's degree in Urban Planning/Policy Analysis & Economic Development and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science/Comparative Politics & Philosophy from New York University.
"I'm looking forward to new opportunities. I am enthusiastic about joining the BG&S LLP team," said Ms. Donovan, who began her college career in pre-med before transitioning into law when she realized she could make a profound impact in helping others.
Mr. Boland, formerly with the DiPippo Law Group in Garden City, brings 30 years of experience in insurance defense cases throughout the New York Metropolitan region. He has secured more than 35 verdicts in New York State Supreme Court involving auto, premises liability and labor law cases. Prior to joining the DiPippo Law Group in 2016, he was an associate for the Law Office of Vincent D. McNamara in East Norwich from 2000-2016. Mr. Boland, an Eagle Scout and lifetime member of the National Eagle Scout Association, received a Juris Doctor degree in 1986 from Catholic University of American and a Bachelor of Science in 1983 from Boston College.
These latest additions follow the promotion earlier this year of Brian Kaufman and Nathan Shapiro to partner and Caitriona McCarthy, Michael Weaver and Frank Gissaro to senior associates as well as the hiring of Paulette Brown as an associate and Shay Deshpande as partner.
About Bruno, Gerbino & Soriano, LLP
Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2016, Bruno, Gerbino & Soriano, LLP, works collaboratively to provide the highest quality service throughout its three offices in central Long Island, northern New Jersey and Buffalo, NY. The firm handles litigation in all New York State and federal courts, as well as Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Rockland and Orange Counties and New Jersey. For more information, visit http://bgslaw-
