3rd Annual CFA Societies of Texas Investor Summit:The State of Alternatives- Beyond Traditional Inve

Logan Beszterda, Event Administrator

Logan Beszterda, Event Administrator

-- CFA Societies of Texas, composed of CFA society chapters Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio, will present the 3Annual CFA Societies of Texas Investor Summit: The State of Alternatives-Beyond Traditional Investing on April 4, 2017 in Austin, TX. The summit will bring together experts on alternative investments to educate attendees on alternative investments and discuss the current state and future of the alternative investment market.The 3Annual Investor Summit includes:- Luncheon keynote: State of Capital Markets – Equity, Debt, Alternatives and the Economy, at the Omni Hotel in Austin, Texas, featuring speaker, CFA, President of BNY Mellon Wealth Management Advisory Services in Toronto, Ontario. The keynote will focus on how fluid and dynamic markets are combined with the behavior or people in the markets and economy matters locally and abroad.· Two Early Afternoon Breakout Sessions. Track one features the topic The Promise of Alternative Investments:What You Need to Know presented by, CFA, CAIA, CFP, Director, Curriculum Development of CFA Institute. The presentation will define and outline alternative investments for pension/endowment board members, legislators, and investment professionals not currently employed in the alternative assets field. Track two will feature a conversation with, Partner, Albourne Partners and, Former CIO of UTIMCO on the topic In Depth Alternative Assets, to discuss what it is like to run a hedge fund along with challenges and opportunities in the industry.- Public Pension CIOs Panel proceeding breakout sessions featuring, CFA, CIO of Employees Retirement Systems of Texas;, CPA, CFA, CIO of Common Wealth of Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System;, CIO of State of Florida Pension Plan. This panel discussion will focus on the role alternatives play in contemporary portfolios and how they are being utilized in Public Pension plans with regards to their roles and relative performance.- Afternoon Keynote, State of the Union: Alternative Investments, featuring speaker, CAIA, CFA, Managing Director, Curriculum and Exams of CAIA Association who will present an update on the current issues faced by alternate asset investors.- Evening Cocktail Reception held at the State Capitol for attendees to network and reflect on the day's presentations.To find out more about the 3Annual CFA Societies of Texas Investor Summit please see our website at www.cfatexas.org or contact events@cfatexas.org. CFA Societies of Texas is a collaboration of the four Texas CFA Societies. It is a platform to better serve members by providing a centralized communication platform, fostering innovative and collaborative programming, supporting member career development and increasing brand awareness and advocacy.