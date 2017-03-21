News By Tag
3rd Annual CFA Societies of Texas Investor Summit:The State of Alternatives- Beyond Traditional Inve
The 3rd Annual Investor Summit includes:
- Luncheon keynote: State of Capital Markets – Equity, Debt, Alternatives and the Economy, at the Omni Hotel in Austin, Texas, featuring speaker Marg Franklin, CFA, President of BNY Mellon Wealth Management Advisory Services in Toronto, Ontario. The keynote will focus on how fluid and dynamic markets are combined with the behavior or people in the markets and economy matters locally and abroad.
· Two Early Afternoon Breakout Sessions. Track one features the topic The Promise of Alternative Investments:
- Public Pension CIOs Panel proceeding breakout sessions featuring Tom Tull, CFA, CIO of Employees Retirement Systems of Texas; James Grossman, CPA, CFA, CIO of Common Wealth of Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System; Ash Williams, CIO of State of Florida Pension Plan. This panel discussion will focus on the role alternatives play in contemporary portfolios and how they are being utilized in Public Pension plans with regards to their roles and relative performance.
- Afternoon Keynote, State of the Union: Alternative Investments, featuring speaker Keith Black, CAIA, CFA, Managing Director, Curriculum and Exams of CAIA Association who will present an update on the current issues faced by alternate asset investors.
- Evening Cocktail Reception held at the State Capitol for attendees to network and reflect on the day's presentations.
To find out more about the 3rd Annual CFA Societies of Texas Investor Summit please see our website at www.cfatexas.org or contact events@cfatexas.org. CFA Societies of Texas is a collaboration of the four Texas CFA Societies. It is a platform to better serve members by providing a centralized communication platform, fostering innovative and collaborative programming, supporting member career development and increasing brand awareness and advocacy.
Logan Beszterda, Event Administrator
***@cfatexas.org
