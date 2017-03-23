 
News By Tag
* Entertainment
* Theater
* Magic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pitman
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423

Prepare to be astonished by THE AMAZING KRESKIN at the Broadway Theatre of Pitman

 
 
PITMAN, N.J. - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- With a showman's flair, a comedian's wit, and the capacities of a bona fide Mentalist or thought reader, The Amazing Kreskin has, for six decades, dramatized the unique facets of the human mind...his own. His very name has become an integral part of pop culture throughout the world. During the past fifty years Kreskin has had a television series, his own board game by Milton Bradley, twenty published books, and a major motion picture inspired by his work.

Through the years Kreskin has received worldwide recognition for extraordinary predictions, often dealing with international affairs and sports. In March 2016, Kreskin released his 20th book entitled, "In Real Time" featuring his major predictions for the next several hundred years. At 82 years of age, Kreskin shows no signs of slowing down. He continues to perform his legendary live shows in front of packed audiences around the World, playing over 200+ dates yearly.

Do not miss this "must-see" mentalist mind event!

Friday, June 16th2017 at 8:00pm

Tickets: $25.00 & $35.00
May be purchased by phone at (856) 384-8381, online  or at the Theatre box office.  The box office is open Tuesday-Saturday 3pm-7pm and will open one hour prior to the show.

Broadway Theatre of Pitman
43 S. Broadway
Pitman, NJ 08071

Event website:http://www.thebroadwaytheatre.org/?go=sho_dtl&sho=1067

Contact
Broadway Theatre of Pitman
(856) 384-8381
boxoffice@broadwaytheatreofpitman.com
End
Source:Broadway Theatre of Pitman
Email:***@broadwaytheatreofpitman.com Email Verified
Tags:Entertainment, Theater, Magic
Industry:Event
Location:Pitman - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Broadway Theatre of Pitmam PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share