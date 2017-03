Prepare to be astonished by THE AMAZING KRESKIN at the Broadway Theatre of Pitman

Contact

-- With a showman's flair, a comedian's wit, and the capacities of a bona fide Mentalist or thought reader, The Amazing Kreskin has, for six decades, dramatized the unique facets of the human mind...his own. His very name has become an integral part of pop culture throughout the world. During the past fifty years Kreskin has had a television series, his own board game by Milton Bradley, twenty published books, and a major motion picture inspired by his work.Through the years Kreskin has received worldwide recognition for extraordinary predictions, often dealing with international affairs and sports. In March 2016, Kreskin released his 20th book entitled, "In Real Time" featuring his major predictions for the next several hundred years. At 82 years of age, Kreskin shows no signs of slowing down. He continues to perform his legendary live shows in front of packed audiences around the World, playing over 200+ dates yearly.Do not miss this "" mentalist mind event!Tickets: $25.00 & $35.00May be purchased by phone at (856) 384-8381, online or at the Theatre box office. The box office is open Tuesday-Saturday 3pm-7pm and will open one hour prior to the show.Broadway Theatre of Pitman43 S. BroadwayPitman, NJ 08071Event website: http://www.thebroadwaytheatre.org/? go=sho_dtl& sho=1067