News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Prepare to be astonished by THE AMAZING KRESKIN at the Broadway Theatre of Pitman
Through the years Kreskin has received worldwide recognition for extraordinary predictions, often dealing with international affairs and sports. In March 2016, Kreskin released his 20th book entitled, "In Real Time" featuring his major predictions for the next several hundred years. At 82 years of age, Kreskin shows no signs of slowing down. He continues to perform his legendary live shows in front of packed audiences around the World, playing over 200+ dates yearly.
Do not miss this "must-see" mentalist mind event!
Friday, June 16th2017 at 8:00pm
Tickets: $25.00 & $35.00
May be purchased by phone at (856) 384-8381, online or at the Theatre box office. The box office is open Tuesday-Saturday 3pm-7pm and will open one hour prior to the show.
Broadway Theatre of Pitman
43 S. Broadway
Pitman, NJ 08071
Event website:http://www.thebroadwaytheatre.org/?
Contact
Broadway Theatre of Pitman
(856) 384-8381
boxoffice@broadwaytheatreofpitman.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse