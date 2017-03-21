Triangle Real Estate Group Celebrates its Firm's 4th Anniversary

End

-- Triangle Real Estate Group, a locally owned real estate company that specializes in the sales and marketing of residential and commercial properties in the Greater Raleigh area, recently celebrated the 4anniversary of the doors opening at the firm. The company was started in March 2013 by CEO, Katherin Burnette. The company has since grown to two locations (North Raleigh and Durham) and has become one of Triangle Business Journal's Top 25 Real Estate Agencies. To celebrate the occasion, the Triangle Real Estate Group had a party celebrate including the D'Burritos food truck."We are very grateful for the continued support of our clients and the Greater Raleigh area communities,"said CEO of Triangle Real Estate Group, Katherin Burnette. "We strive to provide a great experience for our clients from start to finish and we are excited about the upcoming additional benefits we will be offering this year."Established in 2013, Triangle Real Estate Group has achieved phenomenal success in assembling one of the region's most experienced sales teams. That team of neighborhood experts stands ready to meet the needs of clients throughout the Triangle area. Utilizing the latest tech tools, Triangle Real Estate Group continually strives to offer agents and clients the most up-to-date resources, ensuring outstanding results. As a result, Triangle Real Estate Group was recently recognized by Inman News for being the first real estate firm in the area to use Periscope, a popular live-streaming app that gives agents and brokers an innovate way to engage clients digitally in real time. Growing at a rapid pace, Triangle Real Estate Group has opened an additional office, Triangle Real Estate Group West to better serve the Triangle area. Today, Triangle Real Estate Group is one of the most visited firms for selling and buying real estate in Triangle areas, including Greater Raleigh and Durham.