Foot & Ankle Surgeon Attends National Conference and Expands Treatment Options
The conference featured forward-focusing scientific sessions, which introduced new, progressive techniques and abundant opportunity for acquiring continuing medical education (CME) credit. Surgeons who attended this conference advance the profession of Foot and Ankle Surgery world-wide, and Dr. Roussel is among this highly skilled, pioneering group. When asked about the value of conferences like this, Dr. Roussel stated, "The annual ACFAS conference allows me to reconnect with colleagues, exchange ideas and techniques, and keep abreast of the newest advances and literature all of which make me a better doctor and a better surgeon."
In his continuing effort to bring the latest in cutting edge treatment and surgical options to his patients, Dr. Roussel recently received specialized training in performing a new procedure specifically developed to correct all 3 dimensions of bunion deformity. A bunion is a common, yet complex deformity caused by a bone in the middle of the foot that is misaligned resulting in a boney bump at the base of the big toe. The Lapiplasty (https://www.treace.com/
Dr. Roussel has also recently received specialized training in performing the Cartiva (http://www.cartiva.net/
Dr. Roussel is a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. This professional society of 7,400 foot and ankle surgeons was founded to promote research and provide continuing education for the foot and ankle surgical specialty. Dr. Roussel also serves as a peer review editor for the Journal of Foot & Ankle Surgery and is one of a limited few Foot and Ankle Surgeons in the Frederick area who are Board Certified in Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot and Ankle Surgery. He has been in practice with MMI since 2009.
