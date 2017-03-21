Amid Company Growth ClearView Audit Brings on a Big New Client: Engineering Giant Weir Minerals

The two companies, ClearView Audit and Weir Minerals, are finding success in the new business partnership which continues the recent and rapid growth of ClearView. ClearView's shipping tech and auditing solutions will help Weir Minerals save money.

--has reported the addition of a new partnership with Weir Minerals, a department of The Weir Group, Glasgow Scotland (FTSE: WEIR).Servicing various industrial sectors, such as: oil and gas, mining, power, and more, Weir is among the world's primary engineering businesses.Weir global made the strategic decision to transition to ClearView's innovative, cloud-based transportation management software along with freight payment and auditing solutions after years of using various logistics management services.As a renowned supplier of quality engineered mining products, Weir continues to be dedicated to supplying only the very best products and services on the market.To help ensure they provide only the best Weir Minerals has opted to implement the leading transportation management system (TMS) technology and freight auditing solutions offered at ClearView Audit.To accommodate the company's growth, ClearView has expanded and moved its headquarters, so the timing of ClearView's alliance with a large shipping volume business like Weir Minerals couldn't be more appropriate.Weir Minerals will be able to use ClearView's innovative shipping technology and expert auditing solutions to cut costs and increase the speed and dependability of its shipping to better focus on the needs of its clients.After Bryan Wolfe and Nic Woolever at Weir Minerals evaluated the market's present shipping technology solutions, they made the decision that ClearView Audit's TMS technology and auditing service was the only one on the market strong and productive enough to handle their substantial shipment volume.Weir Minerals is among a lot of companies in need of live, cloud-based TMS software and carrier invoice auditing for both parcel and freight shipments, and the market interest in these superior technology and real-time shipment analytics services have been increasing.Weir Minerals can keep solidifying their market dominance in the engineering industry by joining their longstanding and thriving business with ClearView Audit as it takes the shipping technology industry by storm.ClearView and Weir Minerals have discovered mutual prosperity with the partnership of a budding, cutting-edge shipping technology and auditing provider, and a powerful, longstanding engineering giant.This department of The Weir Group focuses on solutions and engineered goods for the mining industry.The Weir Group was established in 1871 by George and James Weir, but after such a long time experiencing success and growth, in 2008 it reorganized into three main sections: Weir Oil & Gas, Weir Power & Industrial, and Weir Minerals.The Weir Minerals division is now headed by Bryan Wolfe and Nic Woolever.Go to www.gobal.weir for addiitional information.ClearView Audit is a leading transportation management system (TMS) software and freight and parcel audit solutions supplier for mid to large shippers with yearly shipping budgets in excess of $10 million dollars over all modes of shipping.ClearView helps businesses attain visibility over shipments, from load planning to shipment settlement and historic analytics, by using cloud-based TMS technology and auditing solutions along with analytics and freight payment and auditing services for all modes of shipping.More informationis availableonby phone at (855)737-3444, or by email at media@clearviewaudit.com.