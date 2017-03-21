News By Tag
Houck Transit Advertising Wins Transit Advertising Conctract in Little Rock, Arkansas
"The partnership between Rock Region METRO and Houck Transit Advertising will be a fantastic opportunity for organizations throughout Little Rock and Arkansas to receive affordable, high-impact branding opportunities on the METRO buses. The transit advertising program will offer bold and impactful opportunities for organizations to elevate their brands while also being a dependable source of outside revenue for METRO. We are excited about the opportunity to bring extraordinary value to both the business community and METRO for many years to come!" said Justin Houck, president of Houck Transit Advertising.
"Houck has a solid reputation in the transit industry, and we look forward to working with them to bring value to METRO through advertising revenue," said Jarod Varner, Rock Region METRO executive director.
About Rock Region METRO
Rock Region METRO is the public transit system serving almost 3 million passengers per year in the cities of Little Rock, North Little Rock, Maumelle, Jacksonville and Sherwood and Pulaski County. It comprises the METRO Local fixed-route bus system, including 22 fixed routes and four express routes and covering 51,000 miles weekly; the METRO Links custom-route paratransit service system, covering 12,500 miles weekly; and the METRO Streetcar, a 3.4-mile streetcar system covering 1,080 miles weekly. Created in 1986 with an interlocal agreement among the partner jurisdictions, Rock Region METRO is governed by a 12-member board of directors who are appointed by its service cities and county. (https://rrmetro.org/
About Houck Transit Advertising
Houck Transit Advertising operates all aspects of advertising for the public transit systems in 48 markets throughout the United States. For a complete list of the markets served, please visit: http://www.houckads.com/
Contact
Justin Houck
President, Houck Transit Advertising
***@houckads.com
