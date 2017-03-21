 
News By Tag
* Rock Region Metro
* Bus Advertising
* Transit Advertising
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Advertising
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Little Rock
  Arkansas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221

Houck Transit Advertising Wins Transit Advertising Conctract in Little Rock, Arkansas

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Rock Region Metro
* Bus Advertising
* Transit Advertising

Industry:
* Advertising

Location:
* Little Rock - Arkansas - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Following a competitive bidding process, Houck Transit Advertising was awarded a transit system advertising sales contract by Rock Region Metropolitan Transit Authority, which serves the City of Little Rock and surrounding communities. Under the terms of this contract, Houck Transit Advertising will sell interior and exterior advertising space on fixed route and express buses beginning July 1, 2017.

"The partnership between Rock Region METRO and Houck Transit Advertising will be a fantastic opportunity for organizations throughout Little Rock and Arkansas to receive affordable, high-impact branding opportunities on the METRO buses. The transit advertising program will offer bold and impactful opportunities for organizations to elevate their brands while also being a dependable source of outside revenue for METRO. We are excited about the opportunity to bring extraordinary value to both the business community and METRO for many years to come!" said Justin Houck, president of Houck Transit Advertising.

"Houck has a solid reputation in the transit industry, and we look forward to working with them to bring value to METRO through advertising revenue," said Jarod Varner, Rock Region METRO executive director.

About Rock Region METRO

Rock Region METRO is the public transit system serving almost 3 million passengers per year in the cities of Little Rock, North Little Rock, Maumelle, Jacksonville and Sherwood and Pulaski County. It comprises the METRO Local fixed-route bus system, including 22 fixed routes and four express routes and covering 51,000 miles weekly; the METRO Links custom-route paratransit service system, covering 12,500 miles weekly; and the METRO Streetcar, a 3.4-mile streetcar system covering 1,080 miles weekly. Created in 1986 with an interlocal agreement among the partner jurisdictions, Rock Region METRO is governed by a 12-member board of directors who are appointed by its service cities and county. (https://rrmetro.org/)

About Houck Transit Advertising

Houck Transit Advertising operates all aspects of advertising for the public transit systems in 48 markets throughout the United States. For a complete list of the markets served, please visit: http://www.houckads.com/our-markets/ In addition to traditional transit advertising options like Kings, Tails and Full Wraps, Houck Transit Advertising offers custom advertising options via their in-house design team. Started in 1919, the company is family-owned and managed by Justin Houck, Tom Houck and Paul Houck. The company offers various advertising options on buses including interior signs and exterior signs.

Contact
Justin Houck
President, Houck Transit Advertising
***@houckads.com
End
Source:
Email:***@houckads.com Email Verified
Tags:Rock Region Metro, Bus Advertising, Transit Advertising
Industry:Advertising
Location:Little Rock - Arkansas - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Houck Transit Advertising News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share