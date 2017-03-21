News By Tag
Brandon Honda hires David Farner as executive manager
Sam Raabe is pleased to announce that David Farner has been hired as executive manager at Brandon Honda, a Morgan Auto Group dealership.
Farner grew up in nearby New Port Richey and is a 2006 graduate of the University of South Florida with a bachelor's degree in marketing.
"I have always believed that if you want to become great, you have to get uncomfortable,"
Brandon Honda is a division of Morgan Auto Group. It is located at 9209 E. Adamo Drive in Tampa, FL 33619, one mile west of I-75. It is an award-winning automobile dealer and Green-Star Certified service facility that works proactively to protect the environment. For more information, call 813-664-1234 or visit www.BrandonHonda.com/
