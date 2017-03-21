 
Industry News





Brandon Honda hires David Farner as executive manager

Sam Raabe is pleased to announce that David Farner has been hired as executive manager at Brandon Honda, a Morgan Auto Group dealership.
 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Sam Raabe is pleased to announce that David Farner has been hired as executive manager at Brandon Honda, a Morgan Auto Group dealership. In his new position as an executive manager at Brandon Honda, Farner works closely with sales and finance associates to finalize automobile lease and purchase agreements that best meet customers' needs. He was formerly with Toyota of Tampa Bay for 10 years, another Morgan Auto Group store, where he served in a variety of sales, finance and management roles.

Farner grew up in nearby New Port Richey and is a 2006 graduate of the University of South Florida with a bachelor's degree in marketing.

"I have always believed that if you want to become great, you have to get uncomfortable," said David Farner. "After 10 years at one dealership, I felt like it was time to take my own best advice and get uncomfortable to once again start growing professionally. It's working!"

Brandon Honda is a division of Morgan Auto Group. It is located at 9209 E. Adamo Drive in Tampa, FL 33619, one mile west of I-75. It is an award-winning automobile dealer and Green-Star Certified service facility that works proactively to protect the environment. For more information, call 813-664-1234 or visit www.BrandonHonda.com/.

