ZEDRA lights up Singapore with new office opening
ZEDRA celebrated the launch of its latest regional hub office in Singapore last week at the prestigious Aura Sky Lounge of the National Gallery Singapore.
Nielson added, "I'm really proud of our growing reputation and our team in Singapore led by our Managing Director Wendy Sim, who has worked hard to establish ZEDRA as a fully independent modern and entrepreneurial global specialist in Trust, Corporate and Fund services."
The launch marks a new stage for ZEDRA in Asia. Wendy Sim said, "We have now built a highly talented team in Singapore who will be based at our Marina View, Asia Square Tower offices. Working closely with our colleagues in Hong Kong and the other nine offices in the ZEDRA network, we are perfectly positioned to grow our Asian business."
Media enquiries:
Guy Stephenson
Nacelle Limited
Tel: +44 (0)20 8333 9125
Guy Stephenson: gstephenson@
About ZEDRA
ZEDRA is an independent, global specialist in trust, corporate and fund services. The company was acquired from Barclays in January 2016 by an independent investor group, with an ambitious plan to grow the company, expanding and strengthening the services it offers to clients around the world. It currently has global offices in 11 jurisdictions, including Jersey, Guernsey, Luxembourg, the Isle of Man, the Cayman Islands, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Singapore, the UK and Switzerland.
ZEDRA's 370 strong team of industry experts is dedicated to creating and delivering bespoke solutions for clients. The business is focused on the strong commitment of an experienced team, fostering an entrepreneurial approach to delivering exceptional client services.
ZEDRA has diverse client base including high-net-worth individuals and their families, international corporations, institutional investors and entrepreneurs. Under the ownership of a private independent investor group, ZEDRA have the flexibility, boldness and expertise to respond to complex needs whilst maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance in an ever-evolving regulatory environment.
