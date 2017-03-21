News By Tag
Spectrum Sports Partners with Hydrapak for Upcoming Run Catalina Events
Hydrapak to provide hydration solutions for participants and winners during upcoming races on Catalina Island
The Run Catalina events include the upcoming Catalina Eco Marathon and the Avalon 50 Mile & 50K. Run Catalina events cater to off-road and trail lovers by allowing all participants to experience spectacular views and beautiful scenery amidst challenging terrain.
Hydrapak pushes the boundaries of design and innovation to create better hydration solutions for performance-
"Run Catalina is one of the largest events to go cupless and Hydrapak is the perfect sponsor to continue to help us do that," said Mike Bone, President of Spectrum Sports. "Hydrapak aligns incredibly close with our values and we are excited to encourage all participants and organizers at the events to reduce our overall waste footprint."
Spectrum Sports focuses on promoting a healthy and balanced lifestyle through its sporting events production and partnerships with beneficial brands like Hydrapak. To find out more about Spectrum Sports events, please visit http://spectrumsports.net/
ABOUT SPECTRUM SPORTS MANAGEMENT, INC.
As the leading Southern California-based event management and production company, Spectrum Sports Management has produced more than 150 sports events since its launch in 2001. From 5K, 10K, Half-Marathon and Marathon races, to charity golf, and the prestigious Northern Trust Open on the PGA TOUR's West Coast swing, all hosted throughout the Southland, to Disney's annual character-themed race productions, Spectrum is a leader of hosting large-scale events that welcome athletes and families of all ages and experience. For more information on the Spectrum's category expertise and upcoming events, visit: spectrumsports.net.
ABOUT HYDRAPAK
Hydrapak is the hydration specialist whose products are the easiest-to-use and most functional hydration systems available. Their technical manufacturing expertise allows Hydrapak to design and build unique and inventive solutions to portable hydration. By pushing the boundaries of design and materials, Hydrapak's innovative solutions deliver superior performance for all activities. With input from dedicated outdoor enthusiasts, Hydrapak continuously refines its products to achieve a standard of performance unsurpassed in the industry. This strategy has positioned Hydrapak as the leading provider of personal hydration systems to an extensive and growing list of manufacturers integrating Hydrapak solutions into their products for recreational and military use. For more information on Hydrapak, visit: http://hydrapak.com/
