 
News By Tag
* Fitness
* Sports
* Outdoor Recreation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Milpitas
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


Spectrum Sports Partners with Hydrapak for Upcoming Run Catalina Events

Hydrapak to provide hydration solutions for participants and winners during upcoming races on Catalina Island
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fitness
Sports
Outdoor Recreation

Industry:
Fitness

Location:
Milpitas - California - US

Subject:
Partnerships

MILPITAS, Calif. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Spectrum Sports Management, the leading full-service sports management, production and sponsorship agency in Southern California, recently announced their partnership with Hydrapak, a brand redefining the future of hydration, for its upcoming Run Catalina events.

The Run Catalina events include the upcoming Catalina Eco Marathon and the Avalon 50 Mile & 50K. Run Catalina events cater to off-road and trail lovers by allowing all participants to experience spectacular views and beautiful scenery amidst challenging terrain.

Hydrapak pushes the boundaries of design and innovation to create better hydration solutions for performance-driven athletes. Run Catalina participants will be provided with complimentary Hydrapak SpeedCups and SoftFlasks, and the top three male and female winners from each race will receive Reservoirs.

"Run Catalina is one of the largest events to go cupless and Hydrapak is the perfect sponsor to continue to help us do that," said Mike Bone, President of Spectrum Sports. "Hydrapak aligns incredibly close with our values and we are excited to encourage all participants and organizers at the events to reduce our overall waste footprint."

Spectrum Sports focuses on promoting a healthy and balanced lifestyle through its sporting events production and partnerships with beneficial brands like Hydrapak. To find out more about Spectrum Sports events, please visit http://spectrumsports.net/

###

ABOUT SPECTRUM SPORTS MANAGEMENT, INC.

As the leading Southern California-based event management and production company, Spectrum Sports Management has produced more than 150 sports events since its launch in 2001. From 5K, 10K, Half-Marathon and Marathon races, to charity golf, and the prestigious Northern Trust Open on the PGA TOUR's West Coast swing, all hosted throughout the Southland, to Disney's annual character-themed race productions, Spectrum is a leader of hosting large-scale events that welcome athletes and families of all ages and experience. For more information on the Spectrum's category expertise and upcoming events, visit: spectrumsports.net.

ABOUT HYDRAPAK

Hydrapak is the hydration specialist whose products are the easiest-to-use and most functional hydration systems available. Their technical manufacturing expertise allows Hydrapak to design and build unique and inventive solutions to portable hydration. By pushing the boundaries of design and materials, Hydrapak's innovative solutions deliver superior performance for all activities. With input from dedicated outdoor enthusiasts, Hydrapak continuously refines its products to achieve a standard of performance unsurpassed in the industry. This strategy has positioned Hydrapak as the leading provider of personal hydration systems to an extensive and growing list of manufacturers integrating Hydrapak solutions into their products for recreational and military use. For more information on Hydrapak, visit: http://hydrapak.com/

Contact
Matt Kovacs
Blaze PR
***@blazepr.com
End
Source:Spectrum Sports
Email:***@blazepr.com Email Verified
Tags:Fitness, Sports, Outdoor Recreation
Industry:Fitness
Location:Milpitas - California - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Blaze PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share