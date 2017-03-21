ZEDRA bolsters their Corporate & Fund Services offering with a new Executive Director

- ZEDRA expands its London team with esteemed professional in Funds and Corporate - Appointment highlights ZEDRA's commitment to drive company growth by developing and investing in Funds and Corporate Services respectively

-- ZEDRA, the fast-growing international specialist in trust, corporate and fund services has widened the scope of its client offering with the new hire of Bridget Barker.In her role, Bridget will be entrusted to support and enhance ZEDRA's Corporate and Fund Services and provide further opportunity for new market growth within her role as Executive Director Funds & Corporate. She will also participate in key networking events, global panel discussions and spokesperson opportunities.Bridget joins ZEDRA from leading city law firm Macfarlanes with almost 36 years experience and is one of only three 'Senior Statesmen' for private equity funds listed in the Chambers Legal Directory, 2017. Her experience in legal issues, particularly related to fund raising in the areas of private equity and real estate is extensive.Bridget has a wealth of experience having spent many years working in the private funds industry with a special focus on private equity, real estate and credits funds as well as advising investors from across the world. She is renowned as a leading professional in the market and has been consistently ranked in theover the past decade as one of the world's top private funds lawyers.During her career with Macfarlanes, Bridget developed and headed its funds group, as well as leading the wider Macfarlanes investment group which comprised of 90 lawyers.Ivo Hemelraad, ZEDRA Group Director Corporate Funds & Legal, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Bridget to our team. We're committed to continuing to grow our Funds and Corporate Services office and Bridget has particular strengths that will fully complement our existing team. Bridget has an extraordinary industry profile and with our growing service capabilities here at ZEDRA, she will have the perfect platform to help us build our firm in the UK and beyond."Niels Nielsen, ZEDRA CEO said, "Bridget's appointment underscores our commitment to drive company growth by developing and investing in our Fund and Corporate Services which is in line with our overall business strategy. Her vast knowledge and broad range of experience will play a key role in providing and implementing high quality solutions for our clients."ZEDRA is based in 11 jurisdictions around the globe and currently employs 370 staff worldwide.Bridget will work closely with Ivo Hemelraad and the wider ZEDRA Funds team to guarantee that new business goals are being completed in line with ZEDRA's strategic vision, whilst providing a clear and tactical path to grow and develop existing client relationships as well as establish new ones.PhotographyBridget Barker, click here:ZEDRA logo, clickFor further information, please visit www.zedra.comGuy StephensonNacelle LimitedTel: +44 (0)20 8333 9125Guy Stephenson: gstephenson@nacelle.co.ukZEDRA is an independent, global specialist in trust, corporate and fund services. The company was acquired from Barclays in January 2016 by an independent investor group, with an ambitious plan to grow the company, expanding and strengthening the services it offers to clients around the world. It currently has global offices in 11 jurisdictions, including Jersey, Guernsey, Luxembourg, the Isle of Man, the Cayman Islands, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Singapore, the UK and Switzerland.ZEDRA's 370 strong team of industry experts is dedicated to creating and delivering bespoke solutions for clients. The business is focused on the strong commitment of an experienced team, fostering an entrepreneurial approach to delivering exceptional client services.ZEDRA has diverse client base including high-net-worth individuals and their families, international corporations, institutional investors and entrepreneurs. Under the ownership of a private independent investor group, ZEDRA have the flexibility, boldness and expertise to respond to complex needs whilst maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance in an ever-evolving regulatory environment.www.zedra.com