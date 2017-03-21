News By Tag
Monroe Publications announces 2017 slate of products ahead of Books Expo America show
The company was founded late last year by Bill Breidenstine and Jay Wertz. Together the two entrepreneurs have more than 65 years in the media business. In December 2016, Monroe Publications, through its World War II Comix imprint, released the highly successful Pearl Harbor and the Day of Infamy, a graphic history with the first installment of a graphic novel, Separated by War, in the format of a modern comic book.
Monroe Publications currently has three imprints: Monroe Books publishes non-fiction books of historical interest, with an emphasis on works of military history. Monroe Books publishes in hard-cover, paperback and electronic media (e-books). The flagship product of Monroe Books is War Stories: World War II Firsthand™, a definitive multi-volume history of World War II. Hanover Books includes a variety of non-fiction and historical fiction works including, but not limited to historical novels, YA stories of history; pop- culture non-fiction, adult coloring books and other products. Monroe Publications will be announcing shortly the publication date of a Hanover Books title, a work of rock and roll nostalgia in book form. Also under the Hanover Books line is the aforementioned World War II Comix series of graphic histories.
Through a related company, ELC media, a product offering of streaming videos, DVDs, music, T-shirts, caps and collectables of other historic works and organizations is being launched. Monroe Publications will be displaying its catalogue at Books Expo America, Javits Center, Manhattan, New York on May 31-June 2; BookCon, same location, June 3-4; WonderCon, March 31-April 2 in Anaheim, California and the Mid-Atlantic Air Show, June 2-4 in Reading, Pennsylvania.
