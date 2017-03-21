 
Monroe Publications announces 2017 slate of products ahead of Books Expo America show

 
 
HERSHEY, Pa. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Monroe Publications announced today from its Central Pennsylvania headquarters that it is launching its first catalogue of books and related products to be released in 2017. Monroe Publications is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jay Wertz & Associates, a Texas LLC. Monroe Publications aims to bring to the worldwide book market a new voice in the field of high-quality non-fiction and fiction books and other publications in print and electronic media. While much of the catalogue contains military history subjects, there are new products to appeal to readers of many popular history and nostalgia subjects as well.

The company was founded late last year by Bill Breidenstine and Jay Wertz. Together the two entrepreneurs have more than 65 years in the media business. In December 2016, Monroe Publications, through its World War II Comix imprint, released the highly successful Pearl Harbor and the Day of Infamy, a graphic history with the first installment of a graphic novel, Separated by War, in the format of a modern comic book.

Monroe Publications currently has three imprints: Monroe Books publishes non-fiction books of historical interest, with an emphasis on works of military history. Monroe Books publishes in hard-cover, paperback and electronic media (e-books). The flagship product of Monroe Books is War Stories: World War II Firsthand™, a definitive multi-volume history of World War II. Hanover Books includes a variety of non-fiction and historical fiction works including, but not limited to historical novels, YA stories of history; pop- culture non-fiction, adult coloring books and other products. Monroe Publications will be announcing shortly the publication date of a Hanover Books title, a work of rock and roll nostalgia in book form. Also under the Hanover Books line is the aforementioned World War II Comix series of graphic histories.

"Bill and I have seen the demise of several military history publishers and the cutback of historical titles by the major publishers," explains creative director Jay Wertz. "We think there is still an interest among the reading public for fresh takes on history by quality writers, presented in well-designed books, beyond the academic works turned out by university publishers. There is also interest in movie, music, automobile and collectables histories that those publishers rarely fill."

Through a related company, ELC media, a product offering of streaming videos, DVDs, music, T-shirts, caps and collectables of other historic works and organizations is being launched. Monroe Publications will be displaying its catalogue at Books Expo America, Javits Center, Manhattan, New York on May 31-June 2; BookCon, same location, June 3-4; WonderCon, March 31-April 2 in Anaheim, California and the Mid-Atlantic Air Show, June 2-4 in Reading, Pennsylvania.

www.monroepublications.com

Contact
Bill Breidenstine, general manager
***@monroepublications.com
