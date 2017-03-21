News By Tag
Shade Critters Set to Have Fun in the Sun with The Rainbow Fish
Maureen Schmidt, of Shade Critters, commented on the exciting new development, saying, "We're so excited to leverage the beloved characters of The Rainbow Fish to help introduce a new generation to how fun and effortless Sun Safety can be."
Originally published in 1992, The Rainbow Fish book series has sold over 30 million copies with a 25th anniversary coming in 2017. The Rainbow Fish series was the first book to use holographic foil which makes Rainbow Fish shimmer and mirrors his movement.
NorthSouth Books is the Manhattan-based arm of Swiss publisher, NordSud Verlag. NorthSouth publishes beautiful picture books from the best international authors and illustrators. Their books are distributed by Ingram Publisher Services, and can be found everywhere that books are sold.
RJM Licensing, Inc. is a full service licensing agency specializing in the representation of books, brands, and artists. Their properties include DreamBigWorld by Juan de Lascurain, Where's the Meerkat?, amazing baby, The Peterson Field Guides, Tegrin Dandruff Shampoo, Short & Sassy Shampoo, Country Diary, Ivory Cats and more. For more information about The Rainbow Fish book series, please contact: Rob Mejia, 84 Oweno Road, Mahwah, New Jersey 07430. Telephone:
