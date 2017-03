Shade Critters Set to Have Fun in the Sun with The Rainbow Fish

Shade Critters Joins with Rainbow Fish!

-- RJM Licensing, Inc. is happy to announce that Shade Critters, a subsidiary of 8 Oak Lane LLC, is set to join the Rainbow Fish licensee roster. Shade Critters specializes in UPF50+ sun protective swimwear for infants, toddlers and tweens. Designed with a fun, play dress up angle, Shade Critters makes sun protection fun for the kids and effortless for mom. Shade Critter suits tout a UPF rating of 50+, blocking 98% of the suns harmful UVA/UVB rays. Soon, fans of the popular children's book will be able hit the beach in truefashion.Maureen Schmidt, of Shade Critters, commented on the exciting new development, saying, "We're so excited to leverage the beloved characters of The Rainbow Fish to help introduce a new generation to how fun and effortless Sun Safety can be."Originally published in 1992,book series has sold over 30 million copies with a 25anniversary coming in 2017.series was the first book to use holographic foil which makes Rainbow Fish shimmer and mirrors his movement.NorthSouth Books is the Manhattan-based arm of Swiss publisher, NordSud Verlag. NorthSouth publishes beautiful picture books from the best international authors and illustrators. Their books are distributed by Ingram Publisher Services, and can be found everywhere that books are sold.RJM Licensing, Inc. is a full service licensing agency specializing in the representation of books, brands, and artists. Their properties include DreamBigWorld by Juan de Lascurain,, The Peterson Field Guides, Tegrin Dandruff Shampoo, Short & Sassy Shampoo, Country Diary, Ivory Cats and more. For more information aboutbook series, please contact: Rob Mejia, 84 Oweno Road, Mahwah, New Jersey 07430. Telephone:(201) 828-9050. Email: RJMLicensing@ gmail.com , Website: www.RJMLicensing.com