Sheri Sanders is LEGIT! An Evening Of Legit Musical Theatre
Sheri Sanders starred in The National Tour of Urinetown as Little Becky Two Shoes, Kitty in The Screams of Kitty Genovese,Georgie in 3 regional productions of The Full Monty, 4 workshops of Wendy Wasserstein's An American In Paris, covered the rock group BETTY in their Off- Broadway hit Betty Rules, all before Hal Leonard published her game-changing book in 2011. Sheri Sanders is Legit is an exploration of Sheri's life as a musical theatre actress before and after her musical theatre movement Rock The Audition took her to 59 colleges in four years, and what studying and training people in popular music has done to the way she interprets the classics now.
Directed By Joe Barros (Director) is a writer, director, and an award-winning choreographer with an emphasis on new work development. His NY credits include Gigi (Broadway), Cagney (currently running at the Westside Theatre) and A Taste of Things to Come.
Music Directed by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett whose Broadway credits include Mamma Mia!, The Scarlet Pimpernel, A Year with Frog and Toad, The Most Happy Fella, and A Tale of Two Cities.
Wendy currently plays in the pit of Hamilton and is on the theatre faculty of Wagner College in Staten Island – she is one of the first to teach from Sheri's "Rock the Audition" curriculum!
'Sheri Sanders is Legit! An Evening of Legit Musical Theatre' will be presented at Subculture on Monday, April 17th at 8pm Advance Tickets are $20, $25 at the Door. Tickets are available at bit.ly/LEGITMT (http://subculturenewyork.com/
www.sheri-sanders.com
Malini Singh McDonald
***@theatrebeyondbroadway.com
