-- Perfectly timed with the launch of her Rock The Audition online training platform, musical theatre revolutionary Sheri Sanders is celebrating!Sheri Sanders starred in The National Tour ofas Little Becky Two Shoes, Kitty in T,Georgie in 3 regional productions of, 4 workshops of Wendy Wasserstein's, covered the rock group BETTY in their Off- Broadway hitall before Hal Leonard published her game-changing book in 2011.is an exploration of Sheri's life as a musical theatre actress before and after her musical theatre movementtook her to 59 colleges in four years, and what studying and training people in popular music has done to the way she interprets the classics now.Directed By Joe Barros (Director) is a writer, director, and an award-winning choreographer with an emphasis on new work development. His NY credits include(Broadway),(currently running at the Westside Theatre) andMusic Directed by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett whose Broadway credits include, andWendy currently plays in the pit ofand is on the theatre faculty of Wagner College in Staten Island – she is one of the first to teach from Sheri's "Rock the Audition" curriculum!'Sheri Sanders is Legit! An Evening of Legit Musical Theatre' will be presented at Subculture on Monday, April 17th at 8pm Advance Tickets are $20, $25 at the Door. Tickets are available at bit.ly/LEGITMT ( http://subculturenewyork.com/ event/sheri- sanders-is-legit/ ) (all caps) or by calling 212-533-5470.www.sheri-sanders.com