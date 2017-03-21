News By Tag
SWAT Environmental Celebrates Doctor's Day
SWAT Environmental provides simple "do it yourself" radon testing kits to detect the presence of this dangerous gas in the home. After testing for radon in a home, their professional team is experienced in finding the best solutions to reduce and eliminate the gas in the home. Their team is trained and certified to determine the point where radon gas enters the home, so they can create a customized solution that gives homeowners peace of mind.
SWAT Environmental thanks doctors for their diligence in helping patients find ways to remain as healthy as possible. By recommending radon testing on a regular basis, doctors will be able to reduce their patients' risk of developing fatal diseases, including lung cancer.
Anyone interested in learning about why doctors are encouraging patients to get radon testing done at home can find out more by visiting the SWAT Environmental's website or by calling 1-800-667-2366.
About SWAT Environmental:
