SWAT Environmental Celebrates Doctor's Day

 
 
LANSING, Mich. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- SWAT Environmental takes pride in announcing they are celebrating Doctor's Day on March 30 in recognition of more doctors encouraging patients to get radon testing for their homes to reduce their risks of certain health conditions. Medical professionals are recognizing the dangers associated with radon and how radon testing can help protect an individual's health.

SWAT Environmental provides simple "do it yourself" radon testing kits to detect the presence of this dangerous gas in the home. After testing for radon in a home, their professional team is experienced in finding the best solutions to reduce and eliminate the gas in the home. Their team is trained and certified to determine the point where radon gas enters the home, so they can create a customized solution that gives homeowners peace of mind.

SWAT Environmental thanks doctors for their diligence in helping patients find ways to remain as healthy as possible. By recommending radon testing on a regular basis, doctors will be able to reduce their patients' risk of developing fatal diseases, including lung cancer.

Anyone interested in learning about why doctors are encouraging patients to get radon testing done at home can find out more by visiting the SWAT Environmental's website or by calling 1-800-667-2366.

About SWAT Environmental: SWAT Environmental (http://swat-radon.com/) is a radon mitigation company. They encourage all homes and businesses to have radon testing completed on a regular basis to ensure a safe environment. Their professionals work hard to minimize risks and ensure a safe environment for all.

SWAT Environmental

2631 Eaton Rapids Rd

Lansing

MI

48911

1-800-667-2366

swat@swat-radon.com

SWAT Environmental
***@swat-radon.com
