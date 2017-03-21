News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
HomeAid Care Day at Family Promise Gwinnett
The move-in date is significant as it is the birthday of the youngest member of the family, who will turn 4 years old later this week. Matt Elder, Family Promise of Gwinnett Executive Director, said, "We are throwing a birthday party for her. It's amazing how we take for granted little things like knowing we have a safe, warm place to celebrate our children's birthdays. I'm thankful to HomeAid Atlanta, CORE Homebuilders and Starkey Mortgage for volunteering their time and expertise to make this a welcoming home. This is a wonderful illustration of how community partners can come together to end homelessness."
Tim Shipskie, Managing Partner and Owner of CORE Homebuilders asked if some of the volunteers could come to the party and bring a few things to help the family celebrate. "We so enjoyed the day, and are grateful to have had the opportunity to put our homebuilding expertise to good use. At CORE we say that we build more than just homes, and today, we are humbled to think that we built some hope for a family in need."
This was HomeAid's second collaboration with Family Promise. Earlier this month, HomeAid celebrated the completion of a major project at Family Promise of Hall County in Gainesville. In 2016, HomeAid America and Family Promise announced a national partnership. The two organizations share a mission of transforming the lives of families experiencing homelessness through housing and community outreach.
HomeAid Atlanta, founded in 2001, is a nonprofit organization that builds new lives for homeless families and individuals through housing and community outreach. HomeAid works in partnership with the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, as well as community building industry organizations, to assist people experiencing homelessness. To date, HomeAid Atlanta has completed over 76 housing, remodel and care day projects at locations that serve victims of domestic violence, teen mothers, and more. Learn more at www.homeaidatlanta.org.
Contact
HomeAid Atlanta
***@homeaidatlanta.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse