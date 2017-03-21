News By Tag
The Garden State Community Kitchen Offers A Fun, Educational And Healthy Summer Program for 2017
New Jersey children have much to look forward to as The Garden State Community Kitchen gears up once again for their fun, educational and healthy summer program beginning August 7th, 2017 at the Sand Hills Community Wellness Center in Kendall Park.
Childhood obesity is a serious, growing epidemic, which has more than doubled in children and quadrupled in adolescents in the past 30 years. These alarming statistics remind families the importance of embracing a healthier lifestyle in order to create habits that will prevent diseases, obesity, and may help to reverse pre-diabetes or Type II Diabetes.
Providing farm-to-table education for children and families in The Garden State, this inspirational organization's philosophy is that change cannot be expected by focusing on one aspect of "healthy eating". In order to affect sustainable change to one's diet and lifestyle, education on all aspects of food, mind, and body must come together.
During the 2016 Summer Program, the GSCK participants inspected dozens of plants under the microscope, learned the art of gluten free baking, created restaurant concepts and menus, and learned how to identify over 30 different medicinal wild plants growing right in the yard of the Wellness Center! After we enjoyed handfuls of wild raspberries, GSCK kids completed arts and crafts projects, learned how to ferment vegetables at home, swam in the local pool club, and prepared 60 different dishes from fresh, whole foods.
This year, GSCK will offer all levels a cooking, a pastry course, and a real live cook-off at a community festival! Classes are available for ages 5 – 18 years old. Here's a look at the 2017 schedule:
Sweet, Sweet Summer: August 7th-11th (Ages 5 - 10)
In this beginner's course, GSCK participants will enjoy learning about garden fresh produce, cooking basics, and visit a local pick-your-own farm.
Into The Oven: August 14th-18th (Ages 8-13)
Join us as we explore artisanal bread-making, the science of gluten-free baking, travel back in time using wild grains, and visit a real local bakery.
Farm to Fork: August 21st-25th (Ages 10-16)
"Farm-to-Table"
The Real Deal: August 28th - September 1st (Ages 13 - 18)
Advanced cooking techniques are covered in this intense week of GSCK programming. Each Chef will create their own restaurant concept and compete in the 2017 GSCK Food Festival on September 1st where the community will pick the winner!
"It's the philosophy of our organization that by including children of all ages and using fun, hands-on educational techniques, that our lessons may begin to resonate and may be incorporated into the lives of our children more effortlessly,"
A graduate from Bauman College of Holistic Nutrition and Culinary Arts, Allison's journey while fulfilling her education in Northern California gave her all the experience, knowledge and natural cooking techniques she needed to return home to New Jersey and truly make a difference. Allison along with her Board of Directors formed The Garden State Community Kitchen, which officially launched in May of 2013.
Learn more and apply Today:
About The Garden State Community Kitchen: The GSCK is a NJ non-profit organization offering farm-to-table educational programming for children and families in The Garden State. Our mission is to educate and support motivated youth residents and family members of Central New Jersey who want to focus on forming healthier habits. These habits, when formed early, lead to healthy minds, bodies, practices, and lifestyles--these habits provide disease prevention, obesity prevention, and may help to reverse prediabetes or Type II Diabetes. We welcome to our locations all folks, of all ages, of all cultural backgrounds, who all share in one aspect: a commitment to eating, deliciously, for health.
Facebook:
