9th Annual South Suburban Lupus Walk
Local resident take lupus in stride during the 9th Annual South Suburban Lupus Walk.
9TH ANNUAL SOUTH SUBURBAN LUPUS WALK
May 20th, hundreds take part to raise funds & awareness for Illinois' estimated 65,000 lupus residents
WHO: Lupus survivors, their families & friends, and hundreds of local supporters
Lupus Society of Illinois (LSI) Representatives
WHAT: Walkers, including survivors, families & friends, local supporters and cheering spectators will join LSI representatives during the organization's 9th Annual South Suburban Illinois Lupus Walk. This fun, family-friendly 1-mile or 3-mile walk will begin in Bicentennial Park in Olympia Fields, IL. Illinois' Lupus Walks are the area's largest gatherings for the lupus community; they provide a crucial opportunity for this community to meet, raise awareness and secure funding for lupus and its research.
Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and tissue damage that can attack any part of the body - skin, joints, internal organs, etc. The chronic nature of the disease means signs and symptoms typically last longer than six weeks and often for many years.
All registered participants for the South Suburban Illinois Lupus Walk (http://www.kintera.org/
Adult registration is $25 prior to the event ($30 on-site) and $10 for children 12 and under. Participants can walk as individuals or as part of a team.
Last year, the South Suburban Illinois Lupus Walk's 600+ participants raised $58,000. All proceeds benefit LSI's programs, services and research which support those affected by lupus.
WHEN: Saturday, May 20, 2017
Registration opens at 9:00 a.m.
Walk begins promptly at 10:00 a.m.
WHERE: Bicentennial Park (203rd and Governor's Highway), Olympia Fields, IL.
The Lupus Society of Illinois' mission is to promote lupus awareness and complement the work of health care professionals by providing personalized resources for the lupus community while supporting research. LSI serves the entire state of Illinois by offering programs and services designed to meet the needs of the lupus community.
Every day, an estimated 1.5 million Americans struggle with the often debilitating and disabling health effects of lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and tissue damage to virtually every organ system in the body.
Lupus can be fatal, is difficult to diagnose, has no cure and few treatments are available. Ninety percent of people with lupus are women and minorities are two to three times more likely to acquire the disease, however; anyone at any age can get the disease. Knowing the signs and symptoms of lupus is essential to early diagnosis. Contact the LSI for more information at info@lupusil.org or call (312) 542-0002. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter.
Contact
Lupus Society of Illinois
312-542-0002
info@lupusil.org
