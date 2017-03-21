News By Tag
Candidates Flood Travel Jobs Market in February
C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment's Travel Salary Index – February 2017
C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment's Travel Salary Index – February 2017
• New candidate registrations jump to highest point since September 2015
• Vacancies increase nine per cent from last February
• Salaries fall due to lack of senior travel job placements
Job seekers return to market
The number of candidates searching for new travel jobs jumped again in February with more registrations than at any point in the past 17 months, according to C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment's Travel Salary Index.
Despite February 2017 containing only 28 days, candidate registrations during the month rose by 11 per cent from January 2017 (which was already the highest monthly total for over a year) and by 47 per cent compared to February last year. The very strong figures mean that 2017 has started at a record pace with the volume of new candidate registrations in January and February outnumbering every year at the same point since at least 2011.
The amount of newly created vacancies also remained very positive with February seeing the second highest number of new jobs since April 2015, trailing only the all-time high figure recorded last month.
Analysing the stats, Barbara Kolosinska, Director at C&M Travel Recruitment (http://www.candm.co.uk/
"The volume of new candidates entering the market means that competition among job seekers is increasing each day, but with hundreds of new roles already being created in 2017, there is now more choice than at any point in recent memory."
Salaries ease in February
The average salary for a new job in travel fell back by 3.95 per cent in February to £24,760. The figure was also down by 3.39 per cent from February 2016 with the decrease largely a result of a lack of higher paid executive travel placements (those paying £40,000 and above) during the month.
Salaries for standard travel jobs (those paying up to £40,000) saw a smaller monthly dip of 0.60 per cent to an average of £22,760, although this was still up by 4.36 per cent compared to last February.
……………………………………………………
All figures are drawn from the salaries of the month's new vacancies advertised with C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment.
C&M Travel Recruitment was established in 1998 and is the largest and most successful specialist travel recruitment company in the UK.
For further information please contact: Owen Mckeon (Content Manager - 0161 238 4497 / owen@candm.co.uk)
