 
News By Tag
* Tourism
* Salary
* Jobs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221

Candidates Flood Travel Jobs Market in February

C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment's Travel Salary Index – February 2017
 
 
CandM_Salary_Index_February2017__graph
CandM_Salary_Index_February2017__graph
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Tourism
Salary
Jobs

Industry:
Travel

Location:
London City - London, Greater - England

LONDON - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Candidates Flood Travel Jobs Market in February
C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment's Travel Salary Index – February 2017

• New candidate registrations jump to highest point since September 2015
• Vacancies increase nine per cent from last February
• Salaries fall due to lack of senior travel job placements

Job seekers return to market

The number of candidates searching for new travel jobs jumped again in February with more registrations than at any point in the past 17 months, according to C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment's Travel Salary Index.

Despite February 2017 containing only 28 days, candidate registrations during the month rose by 11 per cent from January 2017 (which was already the highest monthly total for over a year) and by 47 per cent compared to February last year. The very strong figures mean that 2017 has started at a record pace with the volume of new candidate registrations in January and February outnumbering every year at the same point since at least 2011.

The amount of newly created vacancies also remained very positive with February seeing the second highest number of new jobs since April 2015, trailing only the all-time high figure recorded last month.

Analysing the stats, Barbara Kolosinska, Director at C&M Travel Recruitment (http://www.candm.co.uk/) and C&M Executive Recruitment (http://www.candmexecutive.co.uk/), said: "Following on from January's all-time high number of new travel jobs, February saw the most candidate registrations since autumn 2015 – and it was achieved in a 28 day month! These two stats confirm what we have already known for a few weeks – it has undoubtedly been an exceptionally busy start to the year for travel recruitment.

"The volume of new candidates entering the market means that competition among job seekers is increasing each day, but with hundreds of new roles already being created in 2017, there is now more choice than at any point in recent memory."

Salaries ease in February

The average salary for a new job in travel fell back by 3.95 per cent in February to £24,760. The figure was also down by 3.39 per cent from February 2016 with the decrease largely a result of a lack of higher paid executive travel placements (those paying £40,000 and above) during the month.

Salaries for standard travel jobs (those paying up to £40,000) saw a smaller monthly dip of 0.60 per cent to an average of £22,760, although this was still up by 4.36 per cent compared to last February.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………

All figures are drawn from the salaries of the month's new vacancies advertised with C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment.

C&M Travel Recruitment was established in 1998 and is the largest and most successful specialist travel recruitment company in the UK.

For further information please contact: Owen Mckeon (Content Manager - 0161 238 4497 / owen@candm.co.uk) or Barbara Kolosinska (Director - 07507 602 069 / barbara@candm.co.uk).
End
Source:C&M Travel Recruitment
Email:***@candm.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:01612384497
Tags:Tourism, Salary, Jobs
Industry:Travel
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
C&M Recruitment Consultancy PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share