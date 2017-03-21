News By Tag
Media Lounge Set to Host 'You Are The Media' Lunch Club This Month
Find out about the return of the 'You Are The Media' Lunch Club, and what's on offer for you and your business.
Here's all you need to know about what's going to be involved in the upcoming event!
What to expect
The brilliant, well-informed and knowledgeable Mark Masters from the ID Group hosts 'You Are The Media Lunch Club'. Essentially this is a gathering of like-minded individuals that come together on the last Thursday of every month where they get industry insights from a special guest speaker, can network and meet new faces and let's not forget about enjoying a fantastic lunch. The main focus of the Lunch Club is to demonstrate an owned media approach, to discuss content marketing and to talk about how 'you' can become the media.
After moving into our new offices at the end of last year, we thought this amazing space would be perfect for hosting such events along with other meetings, focus groups and parties. The space was put to the test for January's Lunch Club, and we are delighted to be following up with another event once again in March where we are going to be pulling out all the stops to make this one to remember! While at the lunch club you will be able to meet new people where you can network and chat all while being fed with a great lunch provided by Oli Perron from Lunch'd, as well as other refreshments such as Tea and Coffees which are kindly provided for us by our local coffee shop, Naked.
March's Lunch Club welcomes Ali Carmichael from ExperienceUX as the guest speaker who will be joining Mark Masters. We are keen to learn more about how they have created a brand that brings other experts in their field to their space and has recently transitioned to a physical event with brilliant success (which some of our team went to recently and LOVED!)
Here at Media Lounge, we are very excited to be hosting our second Lunch Club, and we're quietly hoping to become the 'home' of the Lunch Club. For each event held here, there will be a new article about that month's guest speaker, topics and what to get excited about for the coming month.
If this sounds like an event you would love to come to (and trust us, it is!) you can pick up your tickets here. Be sure to reserve your spot as soon as possible as these tickets are selling out fast!
See you there!
In the meantime, if you have any questions regarding this upcoming event or the ecommerce UK services visit us at https://www.medialounge.co.uk/
