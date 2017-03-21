 
News By Tag
* New Book
* Legal
* Depositions
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Jacksonville
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


Roger Dodd, partner at Spohrer & Dodd, has written a new book focused on depositions

"Cross-Examination for Depositions" serves as a guide for attorneys to maximize their effectiveness
 
 
Cross-Examinations for Depositions
Cross-Examinations for Depositions
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
New Book
Legal
Depositions

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Jacksonville - Florida - US

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Roger Dodd, partner in the law firm of Spohrer & Dodd, has co-authored a new book titled "Cross-Examination for Depositions." Dodd wrote the book with his son, Matthew Dodd, founding partner of Dodd Law Firm, P.C. in Montana. The book is a guide for attorneys to maximize their effectiveness at depositions.

"Preparing a line of questioning that focuses on the theory of the case can give attorneys a major advantage before a deposition even begins," said Roger Dodd. "Cases can be won or lost in the discovery state and the cross-examination of the deponents can be the deciding factor. Perfecting this cross-examination skill is essential for all litigators."

"Cross-Examination for Depositions" is a guideline for attorneys. It offers advice for improving technique and provides numerous suggestions on how to deal with scenarios involving difficult witnesses. In their book, the authors emphasize constructive cross-examination, which is the use of the facts given by the opposing witness to build the cross-examiner's theory of the case. Many times, a cross-examination will be merely an attack on the opposing counsel's theory.

Roger Dodd, one of the country's top experts on cross examination, first introduced the constructive cross-examination technique in the book "Cross-Examinations: Science and Techniques." He co-authored that book, which has become a best-seller, with Larry Pozner. Both books are available for purchase online at www.sdlitigation.com.

Roger Dodd frequently lectures and leads workshops for trial lawyers on improving cross-examination techniques to increase the benefits to clients. He said his single focus is helping as many clients as possible and if he can train trial attorneys to help their clients, he feels he has indirectly helped those people.

Roger Dodd, a partner at Spohrer & Dodd, is also a partner at Dodd & Burnham, P.C. in Valdosta, GA and Dodd & Keundig in Park City, Utah. He is a board certified in civil trials and was board certified in criminal trials for more than 20 years. Much of his practice focuses on catastrophic personal injury, trucking cases, medical malpractice, aviation accidents and wrongful death. He has lectured and taught lawyers and judges in all 50 states, and multiple foreign countries. He is also a frequent guest and commentator on televisions programs. His TV and legal credits include CourtTV, TruTV, CNN, ABC, CBS, and cable TV.

About Spohrer & Dodd

Spohrer & Dodd is an elite law firm comprised of seasoned trial attorneys, expert professionals and specialized staff.  Their experience, diligence, and creativity allow them to help clients achieve positive legal outcomes in the most challenging and complex personal injury cases, which are often cases that other personal injury law firms are unwilling to undertake.  Their team of board certified trial lawyers, attorneys and staff, the firm's intellectual and financial resources, and their network of specialized experts are dedicated to every case their Jacksonville law firm handles.  For more information, www.sdlitigation.com.

Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@cfmedia.net
End
Source:Spohrer & Dodd
Email:***@cfmedia.net Email Verified
Tags:New Book, Legal, Depositions
Industry:Legal
Location:Jacksonville - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Client Focused Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share