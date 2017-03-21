News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Roger Dodd, partner at Spohrer & Dodd, has written a new book focused on depositions
"Cross-Examination for Depositions" serves as a guide for attorneys to maximize their effectiveness
"Preparing a line of questioning that focuses on the theory of the case can give attorneys a major advantage before a deposition even begins," said Roger Dodd. "Cases can be won or lost in the discovery state and the cross-examination of the deponents can be the deciding factor. Perfecting this cross-examination skill is essential for all litigators."
"Cross-Examination for Depositions"
Roger Dodd, one of the country's top experts on cross examination, first introduced the constructive cross-examination technique in the book "Cross-Examinations:
Roger Dodd frequently lectures and leads workshops for trial lawyers on improving cross-examination techniques to increase the benefits to clients. He said his single focus is helping as many clients as possible and if he can train trial attorneys to help their clients, he feels he has indirectly helped those people.
Roger Dodd, a partner at Spohrer & Dodd, is also a partner at Dodd & Burnham, P.C. in Valdosta, GA and Dodd & Keundig in Park City, Utah. He is a board certified in civil trials and was board certified in criminal trials for more than 20 years. Much of his practice focuses on catastrophic personal injury, trucking cases, medical malpractice, aviation accidents and wrongful death. He has lectured and taught lawyers and judges in all 50 states, and multiple foreign countries. He is also a frequent guest and commentator on televisions programs. His TV and legal credits include CourtTV, TruTV, CNN, ABC, CBS, and cable TV.
About Spohrer & Dodd
Spohrer & Dodd is an elite law firm comprised of seasoned trial attorneys, expert professionals and specialized staff. Their experience, diligence, and creativity allow them to help clients achieve positive legal outcomes in the most challenging and complex personal injury cases, which are often cases that other personal injury law firms are unwilling to undertake. Their team of board certified trial lawyers, attorneys and staff, the firm's intellectual and financial resources, and their network of specialized experts are dedicated to every case their Jacksonville law firm handles. For more information, www.sdlitigation.com.
Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse