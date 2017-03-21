News By Tag
Plumbing Contractors Talk Hard Water and Water Softeners for Minnesota Homes
Gander Plumbing offers information and solutions for hard water in Zumbro Falls.
Hard water is measured by the amount of dissolved materials such as magnesium, calcium, manganese and iron in the water supply. Water that is considered 'soft' has less than 1 GPG (grain per gallon) and very hard water has a 10.5 GPG or higher. Minnesota's average is 15-25 GPG. And, parts of the Twin Cities can be as high as 35 GPG. This hardness is due to the fact that the earth beneath Minnesota contains an abundance of limestone which is where hardness comes from.
Choosing a water softener like those from Gander Plumbing can help reduce this hardness and result in a variety of benefits to the home.With a water softener, households can experience cleaner, shinier silverware, glassware, tiles and plumbing fixtures. Fabrics can last longer, and hair may appear softer and cleaner after washing. And, since a water softener exchanges calcium and magnesium with sodium to reduce hardness, a water softener can even reduce scales from accumulating in pipes. This not only lengthens the lifespan of appliances but also lends a whole new experience to using water. Having a water softener installed in the home can even increase water heater efficiency.
Many Minnesota residents choose installing a water softener in order to enjoy the many benefits of softer water. It can help improve how one feels, how appliances work and even help save residents money. Gander Plumbing carries Pentair water softeners - some of the very best water softeners on the market. Their plumbing contractors can come directly to the home to perform a water hardness test and recommend the right water softener solution.
Since 1966, Gander Plumbing has been providing plumbing and heating services. The family-owned and operated business provides various plumbing services such as drain cleaning, remodeling for kitchens and bathrooms, sump pump maintenance, water heater repair and replacement and general plumbing repairs. For more information on how these plumbing contractors handle hard water in Zumbro Falls, visit the blog at http://www.ganderplumbing.com/
