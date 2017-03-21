News By Tag
Light Space & Time Adopts New Domain Name to .ART
Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery (LST) is very excited to announce that they have adopted and changed their domain extension to .ART.
John R. Math, Gallery Director explains the reason for this extension change, "The .ART extension has been a long time coming for the art community and it is finally here to be used by art organizations, art museums, artists and art galleries."
Math continues, "The .ART extension helps to immediately identify http://www.lightspacetime.art as a member of the art world and it positions the LST gallery as player in the international arts community."
The vision of the .ART extension (http://art.art)
Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery would like to inform their followers to change their web browser bookmarks from the old .com extension to the new http://www.lightspacetime.art address.
About Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery
Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery conducts monthly art competitions and monthly art exhibitions for new and emerging artists on a worldwide basis. It is Light Space & Time's intention to showcase this incredible talent in a series of monthly themed art competitions and art exhibitions by marketing and displaying the exceptional abilities of these worldwide artists. The art gallery website can be viewed here: http://www.lightspacetime.art.
Contact
John R. Math
888-490-3530
***@lightspacetime.art
