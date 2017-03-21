Astrid Bavaresco Brings You the Hera Swim Anniversary!

The WAGS Miami Star is celebrating the success of her swimwear line next month in South Beach!

Hera Swim, Bavaresco on right

Media Contact

Alexis Robinson

alexis@diamondmpr.com Alexis Robinson

End

-- On April 15th Astrid Bavaresco of WAGS Miami will celebrate the anniversary of her successful swimwear line Hera Swim!The invite only event is brought to you by the Hera Swim team and an amazing collective of sponsors including; Lash Society Miami, Toast Vodka, Viva Diva Wines, The Frank Booth, Frankie Coletto, and more.Hera Swim's Anniversary will feature appearances by several celebrities including social influencers, media members, and more! It will also be filmed for season 2 of WAGS Miami.For more information on the event, please contact heraswim@gmail.comBavaresco is a Miami native who has recently reached mainstream success as one of the stars of E! WAGS Miami. Along with being a reality tv star she is also an entrepreneur and has had great success with her swimwear line. With a social media following of over 60,000, Astrid has quickly become one of reality television's most sought after public figures.Press and Media Inquiries: alexis@diamondmpr.comBookings: info@kkentertainment.com