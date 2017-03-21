Mickey Gilley to Perform at Mill Town Music Hall

Media Contact

-- Mill Town Music Hall welcomes Mickey Gilley back for another performance on Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. EST. His show is full of stories, music and tender moments. Gilley's love and appreciation for music began at an early age when he first learned to play the piano. He produced chart-busting hit songs, and owned Gilley's, the World's Largest Honky-Tonk in the 70's and 80's, and theaters in Branson, MO. Mill Town Music Hall focuses on family-friendly music and events and is located conveniently off I-20 in Bremen (1031 Alabama Avenue).Gilley was raised in Louisiana along with his famous musician cousins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Jimmy Swaggart. In 1959, he charted his first song. His success continued when he and a business partner opened Gilley's Night Club. By the time the 80's rolled around, Gilley's songs were hitting the charts regularly, his club was increasing in popularity and he had a television show. Esquire Magazine wrote a story about Gilley's, which started the Urban Cowboy craze. Paramount Pictures decided to film their 1979 movie Urban Cowboy at his bar. The movie soundtrack featured Gilley's song "Stand By Me," which went platinum and turned Gilley into a household name. Gilley's Urban Cowboy Band earned a Grammy Award for "Orange Blossom Special." The Branson Area Chamber of Commerce presented him the Pioneer Award for hosting concerts in the area where admission was a bag of dog food.Tickets for Mickey Gilley are $43 for "premium reserved" and $38 for "reserved" in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Ticket Alternative at 1-877-725-8849, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com)or at the Mill Town Music Hall box office. For additional information, please call the Mill Town Music Hall box office at 770-537-6455.Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include, An Evening with Chuck Leavell and the Randall Bramblett Band on March 18; The Collingsworth Family on April 8; and The Heart Behind the Music on April 21. For more information about Mill Town Music Hall or for an upcoming calendar of events, please visit us at www.MillTownMusicHall.com, follow us on Twitter @Mill_Town_Music_Hall or on Facebook.Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and boasts state-of-the-art audio, video and lighting systems. The venue hosts numerous Country, Contemporary Christian, Bluegrass and Southern Gospel concerts, along with other family-friendly events. The facility can also be rented for corporate events and private receptions.