Audrey Woodley to Host Innovate or Evaporate Panel Discussion at 2017 Black Women's Expo Chicago

-- CHICAGO, IL— Audrey Woodley: Chicago-based trailblazer, empowerment coach, and founder of Destination Media and Changing Oasis, Inc. Woodley is pleased to announce on April 9, 2017, she will be hosting this year's panel discussion, Innovate or Evaporate, at the 2017 Black Women's Expo Chicago."I am truly honored to host this year's panel discussion, Innovate or Evaporate. We will not only provide the audience with the knowledge the need to take their business to the next level, but I, as well as my fellow colleagues, are excited to deliver an experience that will probably be once in a lifetime," says Audrey Woodley.The purpose of the Innovate or Evaporate workshop is to help breakdown the fears of taking that first leap as an entrepreneur and discuss efficient and more effective ways women can incorporate digital marketing and technology to elevate their business.Topics include (but are not limited to):• How are you currently using technology to innovate your business• What is the first step business owners should take to market their business• What's the most important part of a business' brandKey panelists to note are: Alex Guillen, founder of Funnel Ignition, Inc.; Amanda Spann, founder of Spann & Company; Latoya Rose, founder of LR International, LLC; China Panion, founder of China Panion, Inc.; LaQuita Washington, founder of Studio Twenty Five Consulting, and Melody Boykin, fashion expert and extraordinaire.Innovate or Evaporate will be held on Sunday, April 9, 2017, from 4pm-5:30pm at the McCormick Place 2301 S. King Drive Room N229. To purchase tickets, visit Audrey Woodley's (www.audreywoodley.com)website.About Audrey WoodleyAudrey Woodley is Brand Therapist who helps women identify solutions to their brand challenges. She uses new-age problem solving tactics, proven strategies and customized solutions to help women build and sustain a successful brandAbout Black Women's ExpoBWE offers a rich cultural experience with informative seminars and panel discussions presented by notable local and national speakers. Throughout the weekend attendees can view educational exhibits and corporate displays. Historically, the standing-room only seminars have addressed such issues as health & wellness, racial equality, hair & beauty, travel, career advancement, business/entrepreneurship, the welfare of our children and much more. BWE's seminars and workshops will be far ranging and engaging, featuring topics that impact women's daily lives. While BWE targets women, there are elements for men, families and children. In between seminars, guests will be encouraged and uplifted with continuous live entertainment on the main stage featuring national recording artists and daily fashion shows.