 
News By Tag
* Black Women's Expo
* Technology
* Digital Marketing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


Audrey Woodley to Host Innovate or Evaporate Panel Discussion at 2017 Black Women's Expo Chicago

Chicago's Renowned Business Strategist and Branding Coach Gathers Chicago's Top Industry Leaders to Share Tips On How to Elevate Your Career
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Black Women's Expo
Technology
Digital Marketing

Industry:
Business

Location:
Illinois - US

Subject:
Events

March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- CHICAGO, IL— Audrey Woodley: Chicago-based trailblazer, empowerment coach, and founder of Destination Media and Changing Oasis, Inc. Woodley is pleased to announce on April 9, 2017, she will be hosting this year's panel discussion, Innovate or Evaporate, at the 2017 Black Women's Expo Chicago.

"I am truly honored to host this year's panel discussion, Innovate or Evaporate.  We will not only provide the audience with the knowledge the need to take their business to the next level, but I, as well as my fellow colleagues, are excited to deliver an experience that will probably be once in a lifetime," says Audrey Woodley.

The purpose of the Innovate or Evaporate workshop is to help breakdown the fears of taking that first leap as an entrepreneur and discuss efficient and more effective ways women can incorporate digital marketing and technology to elevate their business.

Topics include (but are not limited to):

• How are you currently using technology to innovate your business
• What is the first step business owners should take to market their business
• What's the most important part of a business' brand

Key panelists to note are: Alex Guillen, founder of Funnel Ignition, Inc.;  Amanda Spann, founder of Spann & Company; Latoya Rose, founder of LR International, LLC; China Panion, founder of China Panion, Inc.; LaQuita Washington, founder of Studio Twenty Five Consulting, and Melody Boykin, fashion expert and extraordinaire.

Innovate or Evaporate  will be held on Sunday, April 9, 2017, from 4pm-5:30pm at the McCormick Place 2301 S. King Drive Room N229. To purchase tickets, visit Audrey Woodley's (www.audreywoodley.com) website.

About Audrey Woodley

Audrey Woodley is Brand Therapist who helps women identify solutions to their brand challenges. She uses new-age problem solving tactics, proven strategies and customized solutions to help women build and sustain a successful brand

About Black Women's Expo

BWE offers a rich cultural experience with informative seminars and panel discussions presented by notable local and national speakers. Throughout the weekend attendees can view educational exhibits and corporate displays. Historically, the standing-room only seminars have addressed such issues as health & wellness, racial equality, hair & beauty, travel, career advancement, business/entrepreneurship, the welfare of our children and much more. BWE's seminars and workshops will be far ranging and engaging, featuring topics that impact women's daily lives. While BWE targets women, there are elements for men, families and children. In between seminars, guests will be encouraged and uplifted with continuous live entertainment on the main stage featuring national recording artists and daily fashion shows.

Contact
LaQuita Washington
***@studiotwentyfivechi.com
End
Source:studiotwentyfivechi
Email:***@studiotwentyfivechi.com Email Verified
Tags:Black Women's Expo, Technology, Digital Marketing
Industry:Business
Location:Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
1971 PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share