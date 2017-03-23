News By Tag
Toastmasters awards Sudbury Resident Cindy Rocca for Making A Difference!
Cindy Rocca, one of two award recipients, will be celebrated by District 86 Toastmasters for compassionately helping the youth of her community.
As a teenager, Cindy lived in foster care, then on her own at a very young age. Until she joined Toastmasters, Cindy rarely spoke about this trying time in her life. Toastmasters has helped her to find the ability to speak out and raise awareness for youth in foster care. Since joining Toastmasters, she has been a spokesperson at events for the Children's Aid Society, encouraging youth in care to be the best version of themselves. In the fall of 2016, Cindy wrote an article for the local newspaper about life in foster care, and later spoke at a Foster Parent Appreciation Event. As a former youth in care, Cindy donates to student bursaries and was honored to present this year's Evelyn Koski Crown Ward bursary to a deserving student at Cambrian College.
Toastmasters has given her the voice to speak about her past and encourage others in similar situations to do the same. Cindy also uses her Toastmasters skills as a volunteer for the Canadian Cancer Society. For the past several years, she has been a Master of Ceremonies at the Relay for Life and Teddy Bear Picnic in Sudbury, volunteering her time and talent for the good of the community.
In January 2016, Cindy ran a twelve week youth leadership program started a Gavel Club for youth in Sudbury. She is extremely passionate about Gavel Club and truly believes the sky is the limit for young individuals. She uses her own time to share her love of Toastmasters with the Gaveliers. She also organizes several special events to encourage them and keep them motivated. She is very proud of these individuals, and goes out of her way to make sure they are recognized in the community and ensure their success. She is often heard saying "Gavel Club makes Monday my favourite day of the week!"
It is without a doubt that we look forward to seeing Cindy acknowledged for her contributions to the lives of the young people she has empowered with such open heartedness. Cindy truly embodies everything that the MMAD award stands for. She has had such a positive impact and truly made a difference. The award ceremony will be held at the Communication & Leadership (C&L) Luncheon on Saturday April 29 at the Crowne Plaza in Kitchener, Ontario.
The Members Making A Difference Award is awarded to a District 86 Toastmaster member who volunteer their Toastmasters communication and leadership skills to better the lives of those in their community in a significant and notable way.
Congratulations Cindy from all of us at District 86!
About Toastmasters District 86
Toastmasters District 86 represents the heartland of Ontario comprising of over 235 community and corporate clubs, with over 5,000 members, from Timmins in the north to Welland in the south, from Sarnia in the west to Markham in the east - and all communities in between - except Toronto. To learn more about District 86 please visit: http://www.toastmasters86.org/
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide non-profit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, the organization's membership exceeds 345,000 in more than 15,900 clubs in 142 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.
Contact
Dennis Bartel - Public Relations Manager
District 86 Toastmasters 2016-2017
***@toastmasters86.org
